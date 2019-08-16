APACHE COUNTY — The Apache County Library system’s increasingly in the electron business.
Use of the system’s rapidly growing supply of eBook, eAudios, eVideos and database access has been a booming – increasingly by 11 to 48 percent year-to-year, based on the category.
Good thing.
Because the number of in-the-flesh visits has been dropping.
The sprawling library’s district’s seven sites welcomed 103,753 patrons in fiscal 2018-19, a 6 percent decline from the previous year, according to the district’s annual report to the Apache County Board of Supervisors.
The library system maintains branches in Alpine, Concho, Greer, Round Valley, Sanders, St Johns and Vernon. It has 31 staff members and 13 volunteers. The staff handled 137,000 public service transactions – including 77,000 cases in which patrons came in to use the library computers.
The total operating budget for the library came to $1.5 million, including a $18,000 capital budget, with staff costs accounting for half of that total.
The libraries have 71,000 books, 6,000 audio books, 17,000 videos – and checked out 170,000 items, nearly a third of them for children. The library has 8,000 items for people to read on electronic reading devices – up 27 percent from last year. The library offers access to 31 databases, so patrons can conduct research, learn languages, create resumes and even research family history. Many of those items can be accessed through home computers.
The libraries discarded 5,000 damaged or unusable items. The report noted that the library borrowed 627 items from other libraries for its patrons, while loaning out only 456 items to other libraries. Normally, those numbers are roughly equal.
“We do honor all requests made of our libraries, and so I can only suppose that our materials were not in demand,” commented SueAn Stradling-Collins sadly.
The library put on 838 programs, which drew 8,483 people. The number of programs increased 13 percent, but the attendance dropped by 8 percent – to the bafflement of the library director.
On the other hand, the library system is becoming an electronic hub for a sprawling rural county, where many homes don’t have access to the Internet.
The number of residents who registered with OneDrive so they can borrow ebooks and eAudio and stream videos jumped 11 percent, while the number of electronic checkouts jumped 27 percent. That includes a 48 percent increase in audiobooks. The district has 6,300 eBooks and 1,060 eAudios and 120 eVideos, available at home through the OverDrive content site. You can also browse 120 magazines and tap into connected database with 38,000 eBooks – including lots of primary documents for research.
The library even has digitized yearbooks from St. Johns and Round Valley High Schools back to 1952, if you want to see if you were as unpopular in high school as you remember.
Moreover, the district received $44,000 in E-rate funding to improve the speed and capacity of its Internet hookup. The federal funded program mostly brings better Internet to schools, but libraries also get a piece of the digital action. The libraries should finish their upgrade sometime this year – making for zippy streaming throughout the system.
