APACHE COUNTY — Apache County’s approach to a lawsuit against drug companies making opiates got a boost recently in state courts.
Navajo County – not so much.
Both Navajo and Apache counties are seeking money from drug companies that manufactured addictive painkillers that triggered a national epidemic of opiate overdose deaths and addiction that has hit rural counties especially hard.
Navajo County filed its lawsuit in federal district court. A judge merged the county’s lawsuit with 600 others to create a “multidistrict litigation” being heard in the Northern District of Ohio federal court.
Apache County brought its action in Superior Court, as have Yavapai and Yuma counties. They gambled on the idea that local trials would move faster and likely yield a more sympathetic jury than a national effort.
In a validation of that approach, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Brnovich recently ruled that an opiate lawsuit by the Town of Prescott can go forward in Yavapai County Superior Court, rather than joining the consolidated national action.
Brnovich is married to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is also suing on behalf of the state.
Companies named in that lawsuit include Purdue Pharma, Actavis Inc., McKesson Corp and Cardinal Health as well some doctors.
The US has 5 percent of the world’s population but consumes 75 percent of the world’s opiate-based pain relievers. Some 300,000 Americans have died from overdoses in the past 20 years, with projections showing another 500,000 could die in the next 10 years. The toll has already reached about 50,000 annually.
Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin, earlier this year settled a lawsuit with the state of Oklahoma for $270 million. Other legal actions have revealed the degree to which the Sacklers, the wealthy family that owns Purdue, were involved in marketing OxyContin and their effort to shift money from the company to other entities, presumably less vulnerable to legal judgements.
The filing of thousands of lawsuits by states, cities and counties was also boosted by Purdue’s $600-million settlement with the federal government in 2007. Company officials also face potential criminal charges.
Money from some of those settlements has already gone to help reduce the impact of the epidemic, including making more available overdose-reversal drugs like naloxone, which many police and firefighters now carry.
“The funds obtained in several government suits have provided desperately needed resources for opioid addiction treatment and law enforcement. Future payouts, reasonably likely to increase in frequency and magnitude, could also be earmarked for other support services for persons with addiction — such as housing and employment assistance — and for distributing the overdose-reversal drug naloxone. Experience suggests that the challenge will be ensuring that the windfalls to state governments are not diverted to unrelated purposes,” concluded a recent editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The counties and towns are generally using outside law firms to pursue their cases, with the law firms involved keeping 15 to 20 percent of whatever settlement their clients receive.
They’re hoping for something like the $250 billion settlement tobacco companies reached in 1998, after evidence showed tobacco companies had tried to cover up evidence of the addictive power of nicotine, while manipulating their products to make them more addictive.
So far about 30 states and 1,500 cities and counties have filed opiate lawsuits against a handful of big drug companies, claiming they aggressively marketed addictive, opiate-based painkillers to doctors and the public, while minimizing or misstating the risk of addiction – especially for chronic pain patients.
Drug companies rake in about $13 billion annually from the sales of prescription pain killers. Use of the drugs has spiraled, with an estimated 130 drug overdose deaths a day, according to a summary published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. In 2017 alone, 47,000 Americans died as a result of an opioid overdose, including heroin and fentanyl (a potent synthetic opioid). An estimated 1.7 million people in the US suffer from substance abuse disorders.
The federal Centers for Disease Control estimates that the “economic burden” of opioid addiction totals some $79 billion annually, including healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment and the criminal justice involvement.
Rural areas have been especially hard hit, although the plague is increasingly spreading now to urban areas. The epidemic hit in three waves, starting with a dramatic rise in the use of painkillers, which led to a rise in heroin addiction as people shifted from the more expensive and harder-to-obtain painkillers. Now, the epidemic has shifted again to fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that’s much more likely to cause an overdose. Increasingly, heroin is laced with illegally produced fentanyl.
Death rates for drug overdoses are about 50 percent higher in rural areas. From 1999 to 2015 death rates from overdoses among young males increase fourfold, while rates for young females increased three-fold. The rise in overdose deaths moved in lock-step with the increase in opiate painkiller prescriptions and marketing efforts.
Epidemic began with effort at better pain control for terminally-ill
The epidemic started more than a decade ago when doctors began to reassess their use of opiate-based painkillers – initially for terminally-ill cancer patients.
Studies suggested doctors in hospitals could do much more to control the pain levels of patients with cancer and other terminal diseases without a big risk of addiction. As a result, board of medical examiners and others begin to loosen the once tight restrictions on the use of opiate painkillers. This resulted in an explosion in the use of painkillers for patients with chronic pain, rather than hospitalized patients.
Follow-up studies soon showed that not only did opiate pain pills lose their effect over time, they can actually make patients hypersensitive to pain – setting the stage for addiction. However, those studies had little impact on the number of prescriptions written – or marketing campaigns for painkillers.
One study by the Centers for Disease Control in California found that 3 percent of the doctors accounted for 62 percent of the opioid prescriptions, often operating from “pill mills.” Other studies showed overdose deaths rose in lockstep with money spent on marketing in a given area. Often, the drug companies market directly to doctors – sometimes enriching the doctors who increase their prescriptions.
Doctors finally started cutting back on their prescribing, although the number of pills doled out remains far above the 1999 levels. Even so, opiate deaths continue to rise – hitting 48,000 in 2017. That probably reflects the rising availability of fentanyl, much of it produced by illegal labs in Mexico and China and smuggled into the country illegally. Fentanyl is perhaps 50 times more likely to cause an overdose and is now often mixed in with other drugs, so the user doesn’t even know they’re using it.
The Apache and Navajo county lawsuits turn on the contention that the drug companies misled or corrupted doctors and failed to build in safety measures, like including an antagonist agent or tamper-resistant formulation. Moreover, the companies failed to tell doctors about the rising number of studies showing the addiction risk for chronic pain patients.
However, the FDA approval of the formulations of the pain killers and lack of objection to the marketing efforts remain a big barrier to convincing a jury the drug companies acted recklessly. Generally, the FDA requires drug companies to communicate risks and data to doctors, but not to patients.
Many drug companies have a lucrative relationship with the doctors who prescribe their product, paying them tens of thousands of dollars for speeches, attending seminars or undertaking studies. Currently, medical journals require doctors to disclose financial ties to drug companies when they submit articles, but many physicians ignore those requirements. Generally, doctors don’t have any legal or ethical restrictions on such financial relationships – unless an individual hospital or practice imposes a rule of its own.
Dr. Arthur Gale concluded several US Supreme Court decisions opened the door to treating doctors as “ordinary purveyors of commerce” rather than “learned professions.” The decision in 1972 was supposed to help lower medical costs, but instead perhaps contributed to an explosion in medical costs and troubling financial ties between doctors and drug companies.
“When the practice of medicine loses its ethical foundation and operates by the rules of the marketplace rather than ethical standards one can expect disasters like the money-driven, physician-caused opioid epidemic to occur again,” he concluded in an analysis published in the Journal of the Missouri Medical Association.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
