APACHE COUNTY — Apache County has snagged $8,000 in state and federal money to provide car seats for low-income families.
The grant came just in time, since the county health department has nearly exhausted its supply of car seats, which it hands out along with training on their proper use.
Nationally, some 800 children younger than 12 die in car crashes annually.
Some 40 percent of the children who died were not in a car seat or wearing a seat belt. An estimated 128,000 children were injured in car crashes. A properly installed child car seat will reduce the incidence of death and injury in a crash by 71 percent, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
A CDC study estimated that some 618,000 children ride in vehicles without being buckled up in either a seat belt or a child set – dramatically increasing their risk of death or injury. Moreover, an estimated 70 percent of the time parents don’t use child seats property, according to Saferide4kids (https://saferide4kids.com/blog/car-seat-statistics/). Parents often install seats improperly, leave the harness straps too loose or pick the wrong seat for the child’s age and weight.
The Apache County Health Department hopes to put a dent in those statistics, not only by giving low-income families a baby seat – but with education. The health department has five trained technicians who can make sure parent how to use the seats to protect their children.
“Currently the program has limited car seats (less than 6) to aid families,” according to the request for support through the state and federal highway safety transportation grant.
“Apache County is ranked the poorest county, 36 percent of individuals live at or below the federal poverty level. Socioeconomic factors in the community influence how families receive or purchase car seats. Families often choose to purchase used, unsafe car seats, use expired car seats or not use car seats at all. This is an ongoing problem.”
The grant will allow the health department to go to various events throughout the year and hand out car seats to qualified families – as well as people who come to the county health office. County health officials making in-home visits and dealing with the medical needs of pregnant women can also recruit families into the program.
The grant will enable the county to provide car seat education programs to at least 157 families and four “seat check” events. The grant will also enable the county to provide 40 rear-facing baby seats to pregnant women enrolled in a home visitation program.
Finally, the county will conduct a “Battle of the Belts” event at three local high schools, in an effort to get teenagers to buckle up as well.
One study found that about 20 percent of teenagers don’t use seat belts, a significantly higher rate than the adults – especially for teenaged boys.
The percentage of people in the US who do use seatbelts has increased steadily in the last 20 years, rising from 71 percent in 2000 to 90 percent in 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Seatbelts save an estimated 15,000 lives every year. About half of the 37,000 people killed annually in traffic crashes were not wearing a seat belt.
