APACHE COUNTY – With schools moving online and so many people working from home now, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that, more than ever, Apache County needs reliable, high-speed internet options. Towns and cities in southern Apache County have already begun working on the issue. St. Johns, Springerville and Eagar were awarded funds in January from the Arizona Rural Broadband Development Grant (AZRBDG) to complete development plans on how to bridge the “last mile” of Internet connection from the main fiber lines to residents and businesses. As each town studies their best options to connect their citizens to the Internet, a theme of cooperation is beginning to emerge.
During the St. Johns’ Special City Council Meeting on March 25, City Manager Paul Ramsey gave an update on the direction the city is taking towards their broadband plans, which included working collectively with other Apache County towns, including Sanders to the north. It is believed that a combined application for the million-dollar “shovel-ready” RBDG grant from the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), on behalf of the whole area, might have better odds of securing grant funds while also giving the region a better chance at high-speed internet solutions with redundancy.
Part of the plan being considered is to run a line up from St. Johns to Sanders, where new fiber lines are being placed by the state along the entire I-40 corridor. Tapping into the new I-40 fiber lines would give a direct access to St. Johns, but it would also tie into existing lines, creating a loop that would provide redundancy for the White Mountains.
“Currently, [fiber lines] connect to I-40 in Holbrook and goes south to Snowflake-Taylor, Show Low, Blue Ridge, McNary, the Greer area, Springerville and Eagar, and we’re the dead end in St. Johns. So, by making that [a] loop, if something were to happen in one spot, then it could come the back way and still be up and running. That’s the goal. There’s no details yet, but that’s what we’re hoping to put together,” Ramsey said in an interview. “There’s not completely been an agreement with Eagar, Springerville and St. Johns, but we think that can be done, because it effects everybody.”
In addition to creating redundancy in the line, the plan would also tie in both the Navajo and Apache tribes, offering service options and redundancy to their areas as well.
“Sanders was left out of the E-Rate project, so this, again, is one more benefit to them,” Ramsey said of the idea. “It just has a lot of built-in benefits.”
With the effects of COVID-19 draining the coffers of states around the nation right now, there is a sense of urgency to get this grant as soon as possible.
“There may not be a ‘next time’, especially with all that we’re going through right now,” Ramsey said, referencing the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s the best chance we’ve had – any of these communities in Apache County – and we’d be fools not to work together.”
Joe Jarvis, the Town Manager of Springerville, confirmed that the two rural towns have begun to discuss the option of working together on broadband solutions.
“We’ve had preliminary conversation,” Jarvis said in a phone interview. “We support working together because our situation is probably very similar and access to resources is probably similar, and it would be cost-effective if we all work together. We’re still in the talking stage. Currently, Eagar and Springerville, we’ve written things down because we both signed an application to the ACA, and we applied together and were awarded together. We’ve had preliminary conversations with St. Johns, but we haven’t formalized it.”
The plan is still in the early stages, but the towns seem optimistic that combining efforts may happen and that the grant for construction should remain in this next fiscal year budget for Arizona.
“As we can work together, then we should pursue a plan that allows internet to be brought to all of us at the same time,” Jarvis said. “We’re optimistic that the governor’s budget includes money for the construction this next year for the RBGD grant.”
Vernon and Conchology should be looked at for inclusion in high speed updates.
