APACHE COUNTY — Responding to the pleas of residents, Apache County will take over maintenance of a several dirt roads abandoned by a bankrupt builder.
Four key sections of road near Vernon have developed potholes and water accumulates after a rain, further deteriorating the surface and making a rough road for drivers.
The road have been deteriorating for years, ever since a would-be subdivision builder went broke and quit maintaining them. It will cost about $150,000 to resurface the roads, build up the shoulders and install culverts, in addition to the annual maintenance costs.
The Vernon Fire District and the school system joined with a chorus of 39 residents in asking the county to take over maintenance. Some 49 properties front on the road. It also provides access to five other county-maintained roads.
The school district bus jounces along the potholes with five students every day. The Lord Water District and the Vernon Fire Department also depend on the road for access to homes.
A community group from The Wilderness subdivision headed by Dan Chance has been lobbying the county to take over maintaining and perhaps upgrading the road, including regularly grading the surface to get rid of the potholes.
Fire Chief Dave Niehuis wrote in support of the county takeover and the community effort to win approval by the board of supervisors. He wrote to Chance saying, “the roads are certainly vital routes for our emergency response vehicles. As a main artery, our units travel that road often, so any improvement in road quality is a huge benefit to the community. I commend you and your group for your effort. I hope they (the county) will take the lives and safety of the Vernon residents into account in their decision-making process.”
The letter from the citizen’s group noted “our roads are currently in a deplorable condition and dangerous to drive on. It has been so bad at times; one of our concerned residents spent over $750 to have material hauled in to repair one section that constantly flooded after heavy rains due to lack of proper drainage, which resulted in a small lake.”
For section 3119 and 3120, the county roads department estimated it will cost $71,000 to bring the road up to standard, which would include raising the elevation of the road with 4,600 tons of cinder and limestone cap material. The upgraded road would have two-foot shoulders and culverts as needed.
Section 3323 will cost some $72,000 to bring up to county standards, with resurfacing and drainage improvements.
In the end, the supervisors gave the residents most of what they sought. The county adopted road sections 3119, 3120 and 3323 into the system.
However, the board balked at also including the nearly mile-long section 3131, which would have cost $52,000 to upgrade. The road gets about 24 cars a day.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(1) comment
How is that fair to the other people living non maintained roads?
