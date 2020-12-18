The unemployment rate in Apache and Navajo counties has risen with a fresh surge in the pandemic — with little immediate sign the federal government will step in to help the jobless this time.
Nationally in November, the unemployment rate declined slightly — dropping from 6.6% in October to 6.4% in November. That’s still up 3.1% compared to a year ago and the pace of the recovery has been slowing for the past three months.
The situation’s much worse in Arizona, where new COVID-19 cases are rising at two or three times the national average.
Arizona’s jobless rate has actually risen — especially in rural areas. The Arizona figures reflect the October totals and haven’t been updated yet into November.
The Arizona rate rose from 6.6% in September to 7.9% in October — 3.4% higher than a year previously.
So Arizona’s rate started to rise in October, even as the national rate continued a slow decline.
The situation’s even worse for rural areas, like Apache and Navajo counties — plagued with high unemployment even before the pandemic hit back in March.
The Apache County unemployment rate rose from 11% in September to 12.7% in October as the virus started to surge and many federal stimulus programs expired.
The Navajo County unemployment rate rose from 8.3% to 9.6% in the same period.
Santa Cruz County had the highest rate in the state at 13%. But Apache county ranked #2 and Navajo County #3. However, even powerhouse Maricopa County saw an increase, from 6.2% to 7.5%.
In November, a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases has prompted fears the nation will slip back into a shrinking economy — after having recovered about half of the jobs lost since the onset of the pandemic. Arizona appears especially vulnerable, with tourism-dependent rural areas most heavily impacted.
The federal CARES ACT funding prevented the shutdowns and joblessness from doing serious damage to the economy last spring, but gridlock in Congress may prevent a second major round of stimulus as cases surge, concluded economist George Hammond, director of research at the University of Arizona’s Economic and Business Research Center.
Arizona residents received some $40 billion in federal stimulus money in the second quarter of this year, leading to a 11.6% increase in personal income. Without the federal payments, income would have fallen by 4%, concluded the analysis.
The stimulus money helped sustain consumer spending, increase savings, reduce layoffs and fuel a rise in construction and housing prices.
Nonetheless, from February to October jobs in leisure and hospitality dropped 55%, professional business services by 18%, education and health services by 15%, government by 12%, and manufacturing by 6%. The sectors that saw increases were trade, transportation, utilities and “other services,” mostly driven by a big surge in online shopping.
Originally, The U of A forecast predicted a return to pre-pandemic employment levels in early 2021.
However, the rise in cases, the return of restrictions and the lack of action on federal stimulus measures have cast a shadow across those optimist predictions, concluded the U of A analysis. Even with the prospects for mass inoculations with a safe and effective COVID vaccine in the late spring, the state may not recover the jobs lost for another year.
“The pessimistic scenario assumes that the progress of the outbreak is less controlled than under the baseline, with large negative impacts on consumer spending, particularly services. The result is a slower recovery. Under this assumption, Arizona jobs return to the pre-pandemic peak in the fourth quarter of 2021,”Hammond concluded.
The outlook is also clouded by the rise in the percentage of long-term unemployed and the perhaps long-term drop in labor force participation – from 63% before the recession to 61% now. Studies have shown that people who can’t find a job for three to six months often suffer a permanent loss in earning power or drop out of the labor force altogether. The extended jobless benefits included in the CARES Act and continued at a reduced rate by executive order finally expire this month . At that point, millions of people will have run out of benefits for both regular unemployment and the federal expanded benefits. Various state moratoriums on evictions also expire this month, raising the possibility of major financial damage to millions of families.
Unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 cases has doubled in the past month and hospitals are once again on the brink of getting overwhelmed, both in Arizona and nationally.
House Democrats and Senate Republicans have been in a standoff on a new round of federal stimulus for the past six months. The House passed a $2.4 trillion second phase of the CARES Act, which included $1,200 payments for each taxpayer, extension of the $600 per week expanded unemployment benefit, some hundreds of billions of assistance for schools and local government, added payroll loans for small businesses and other measures. Senate Republicans, citing the record deficit and problems with spending the first round of stimulus, countered with a $300 billion package. The Republican plan focused on continued business and corporate loans along with liability protection.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed a $908-billion compromise, which included money for schools, government, businesses, taxpayers and the unemployed. The package cost three times as much as Senate Republican leaders offered, but less than half as much as the House version.
This week, the White House offered a separate $916-billion package, which included some relief for state and local governments, liability protection for businesses and $600 payments directly to most taxpayers. The package relies in part on reallocating $400 billion not spent from the original CARES ACT and other programs. The proposal doesn’t include extended unemployment benefits.
The prospects for a compromise remain unclear, but the three sides in the discussion have at least resumed negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.