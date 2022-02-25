Longstanding water rights claim by the White Mountains and San Carlos Apache will be settled as part of a flood of federal infrastructure money pouring into Arizona, the Department of Interior announced this week.
Some $224 million in infrastructure money will flow to Congressional District 2, which includes all of the White Mountains and Southern Gila County, after Arizona representatives and tribal representatives met with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.
The White Mountain Apache Tribe will receive $109 million to complete the long-promised funding for a water settlement in which the tribe surrendered its rights to Colorado River Water in return for rights to water in the White and Black Rivers and federal help building a dam and water distribution system.
The San Carlos Apache Tribe will receive $17 million for the San Carlos Irrigation Project Rehabilitation.
In addition, the Gila River Indian Community will receive $84 million to complete an irrigation project in the Valley.
The announcement came after Department of the Interior Deb Haaland appeared at the two-day Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona’s listening session in Chandler, which included tribal leaders as well as Rep. Tom O’Halleran and senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly — all instrumental in passage of the infrastructure bill. Haaland is the first Native American cabinet official in US history.
Haaland said, “Water is a sacred resource, and water rights are crucial to ensuring the health, safety and empowerment of tribal communities. Thanks to congressional leaders like Rep. Tom O’Halleran, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow the Interior Department to uphold our trust responsibilities. I am grateful that tribes, some of whom have been waiting for decades, are finally getting the resources they are owed.”
O’Halleran, whose district includes the White Mountains, the Navajo Reservation and Southern Gila County, commented, “Clean, reliable running water supports our communities and is necessary for their health, safety and economic growth. These water settlements will help offer surety to our growing state’s water supply, address water issues at areas like Lake Mead and build a better future for all of Arizona.”
White Mountains Apache Chairman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood said, “On behalf of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, we are ecstatic and grateful for the funding our Tribe will receive from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding is crucial to effectuate the White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Act. For a Tribe like ours, where clean, reliable drinking water is not always available, this funding means that we are closer to completing our Rural Water System Project that will provide safe drinking water for generations to come.”
Congress last year extended the deadline for completing a dam and water distribution system on the White River to serve a large portion of the White Mountain Apache Reservation. The settlement dates back to 2010, when the tribe gave up its century old claim to 175,000 acre-feet of water in return to a 52,000 acre-foot allotment. The tribe will lease half of its allotment to valley water users. The federal government has promised to fund construction of a dam on the North Fork of the White River to create an 8,600 acre-foot reservoir, as well as 60 miles of pipeline to connect reservation communities. Unanticipated design problems have doubled the original cost to $334 million. Congress must still act to cover cost overruns for the project.
The $108 million in added funding for the original settlement is separate from the cost overruns for the dam, according to Sinema’s office.
The just-announced funding is just a portion of the $2.5 billion for tribal water settlements included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.
The infrastructure money will also provide $205 million for the Navajo-Utah Water Rights Settlement Act.
Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Sinema both played a key role in moving the bipartisan infrastructure bill through Congress.
“Our bipartisan infrastructure law directly invests in tribes’ economic and water security by fully funding Indian Water Rights Settlements in Arizona and across the country. Our historic investments will strengthen water systems, update critical infrastructure, and create jobs,” said Sinema, co-author and negotiator of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law.
“Securing Arizona’s water future means ensuring the federal government follows through on its commitment to our tribal communities. It will benefit our entire state’s water supply while also completing water infrastructure projects needed for tribal communities to access clean, reliable drinking water now and for generations to come,” said Senator Kelly, a co-author of the tribal water settlement provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“Settling Indian water rights claims is a priority for the State of Arizona. The funding announced today is critical to fulfilling the obligations in tribal water rights settlements to provide water and economic opportunity to Tribes in our state,” said Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke.
Arizona’s in the midst of the worst drought in 1200 years based on tree ring studies. Low water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell have triggered the first-ever rationing of Arizona’s Central Arizona Project allotment. The settlement of the longstanding Native American claims to water not only provides a reliable water source for reservation — it provides more certainty when it comes to the state’s overall water supply.
In addition to fully funding Indian Water Rights Settlements, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs law provides $3.5 billion for Tribal water and sanitation infrastructure and resiliency and $2 billion to expand high-speed broadband in Tribal communities. The bill represents the single biggest investment in water infrastructure in US history — a total of $8 billion, including $300 million annually for water reclamation projects on the Colorado River. That includes money to pay farmers to conserve some 100,000 acre-feet annually from the Lower Colorado River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.