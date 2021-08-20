SHOW LOW — Arizona Central Credit Union owns each of its properties, with the exception of the Show Low branch, but that will all change in December, as a new location is slated to open before year end.
The move will not be far, as the new branch is currently under construction just across the street by the Goodwill thrift store.
“When we move, (the branch) will have a whole a different concept,” said ACCU Show Low Branch Manager Marilyn Grena. “Everything will be stations which are set up differently and each staff member will be trained to do everything.”
Which benefits members and employee members alike, Grena said.
“No one likes to spend time waiting in the teller line, only to be told you have to take a seat to wait to see someone else, said Grena. “There will greater convenience, since members can simply turn around and take a seat at a different station to take care of a variety of transactions, such as auto loans, new accounts and more.”
“This new concept will also allow for employees to be better paid and provide for higher retention. We are very excited around here.”
This new type of branch concept has been growing in popularity across the US for good reason.
The new building will have two ATMs, with drive-thru with a video chat option. All state of the art convenience!
The only downside to the move is that Grena said the staff really enjoys decorating for the holidays, but since the move is in December, they have to delay the fun until the move.
ACCU has been in business since 1939 and is a not-for-profit, full-service, financial institution locally owned and operated by its members. Anyone is welcome to join.
Show Low branch hours:
• 9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Monday
• 9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Thursday
• 9 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. Friday
• Saturday and Sunday: Closed
Until December, you can visit the branch at South White Mountain Road in Show Low or online at azcentralcu.org or call 602-264-6421.
