Child deaths increased alarmingly in Arizona in 2020, driven by COVID-19, suicides, car crashes, child abuse and shootings.
Nearly half of the 838 child deaths in Arizona last year were preventable, concluded the 28th annual Arizona Child Fatality Review.
Arizona already had a higher child fatality rate than most states — about 13% above the national average in 2019. But 2020 proved especially grim. The statistics showed n 8% increase in the death rate for children from birth to the age of 17.
This included a 54% increase in car crashes, a 41% increase in firearm mortality and a 30% increase in suicides.
The report also documented 12 direct COVID-19 deaths and 29 indirect COVID-19 deaths, a rate about three times the national average.
“It’s disturbing because we have increased child deaths. We had been dropping steadily, so that is the most disturbing factor,” said pediatrician Dr. Mary Ellen Rimsza, chair of the Arizona Child Fatality State Team.
The early release of the report did not include county-by-county numbers, although each county has a team of child and health experts who review all child deaths in the past year to prepare the overview. The Independent has requested county specific numbers and will report those numbers when the state releases them — which may not be until January.
However, in past years Navajo County and other rural areas of the state have reported child death rates well above the state average, especially when it comes to suicides, drug overdoses, premature birth, firearm deaths and other major causes of child fatalities. Often those rates are well above the statewide average.
In part, that reflects higher child death rates from most causes in rural areas — where families often have less access to medical care and support services and child poverty rates are higher. It also reflects child death rates on the reservations that are often two or three times higher for most causes than among whites.
That has in the past been especially true when it comes to drug overdoses, which in 2020 accounted for 157 child deaths statewide, including 57 involving fentanyl. This synthetic opiate has played the leading role in an explosion of drug overdose deaths nationally — which topped 100,000 in in the 12 months ending last April, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Especially disturbing were the statistics on the 95 deaths resulting from child abuse and neglect. Fortunately, the total actually declined 5% from 2019. However, 66% of the children who died had a prior involvement with Child Protective Services and 11% had an open, active case at the time of the child’s death. The statistics indicate that the state has still not fixed the persistent problems with the system that caused a major scandal in 2015, due to the large number of cases dismissed without investigation by the overwhelmed child welfare agency.
The investigative teams in each county made special efforts to identify both direct and indirect deaths due to the pandemic — including following up to seek additional information for deaths due to influenza or pneumonia — both of which may resemble COVID-19. The investigation found just 12 child deaths caused directly by COVID-19. As with most child deaths, poverty and living in a rural area were dangerous risk factors.
The effort to document the 29 “indirect” COVID-19 deaths among children involved more investigation. Those indirect deaths included children at home and poorly supervised, social isolation, delays in seeking medical care, the incapacity of a caregiver and other factors that turned the pandemic into a fatal event for those 29 kids.
The report underscores that very few children die of the infection — but a much larger number have been affected by the pandemic disruptions.
Generally, children face a high risk of death in their first month of life, with most of the deaths related to congenital defects. However, a lack of prenatal care, avoidable premature birth and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome caused by unsafe sleeping conditions all caused a tragic number of preventable deaths.
Risks then rise again in the teenage years, with preventable cause of death like traffic accidents, drugs, firearms and suicide dominating.
Across the board, poverty and substance abuse pose the greatest risk factor in preventable death. Some 43% of the children who died in 2020 had a previous history with CPS, 40% were impacted by substance abuse, 26% by poverty, 21% by a lack of supervision and 19% by a child history of trauma.
In almost all categories, Native American and Black children face two or three times great risk — whether from accidental, health or avoidable causes.
So here are some of the major conclusions of the report, based on the major causes of death among children in 2020.
Accidental deaths: 232, up 31%.
Teenagers accounted for 38% of accidental deaths — which mostly included car crashes, poisoning and suffocation. About 39% of those deaths involved substance use. About 63% of the children who died were boys.
Homicides: 53, down 11%
Guns accounted for 28 of those murders and more than half involved substance use. Males accounted for 77% of the victims. Surprisingly, only 47% of the victims were age 15 to 17. Although the rate declined slightly in 2020, it remained roughly 45% above the average for most years between 2011 and 2018. By and large, parents remained the biggest risk – with mothers accounting for 23% of the murders, a parent’s boyfriend or girlfriend for 21% and fathers for 21%.
Natural Deaths: 475, up 3%.
The major factors were premature birth (172), congenital anomaly (111) and other perinatal conditions (45), with only 7% considered preventable and 4% involving substance use. The figures echo international findings showing the US has one of the highest maternal death rates and prematurity rates in the industrialized world, which also connects to a lack of prenatal care.
Suicides: 49, up 30%.
Teens accounted for two-thirds of the suicides and boys for 71%. Strangulation accounted for 25, firearms for 18, and poison for four. About 20% involved substance use. Key risk factors started with relationship problems, but included access to a firearm, a history of maltreatment, a child mental health disorder and finally school issues.
Abuse and neglect: 95, down 5%.
About 44% of the deaths were in children younger than one year old, 63% of them girls. Substance use was involved in 63% of cases. Causes of death included prematurity or other perinatal conditions (18), poisoning (14) and blunt force trauma (11). The rate of 5.8 deaths per 100,000 children did drop slightly from 2019, but remains 61% higher than in the rate in 2018. Mothers accounted for 72% of the perpetrators and fathers for about 34%, with the parents’ non-related partner (but not stepfathers) another 9% and another relative for 7%. Two thirds of the families had a previous history with CPS.
Drowning: 22, up 8%.
Some 95% of cases involved children 1-4 years old — 68% of them boys. All of them were unsupervised and 64% drowned in pools without a fence or barrier.
Firearm injury deaths: 51, up 41%
Teens 15-17 accounted for 73% of the deaths and boys for 86%. Substance use was involved in 43% of cases. Some 96% of the cases involved a firearm that was not properly locked up — with the ammunition kept separately. Handguns accounted for 86% of the deaths. The gun was owned by a parent in 25% of cases. In about 43% of the deaths, the child was the one handling the gun. Only 22% of the deaths involved a gun wielded by a stranger. In about a third of the deaths, the child was playing with the firearm or showing it off to someone else. About a third of the deaths involved a crime.
Motor vehicle crashes: 93, 54% increase.
Teens 15-17 accounted for 43% of the deaths, 58% of them male. Substance use was involved in 23% of cases. The lack of a seat belt accounted for about a third of the deaths — as did excessive speed.
Substance Abuse: 157 deaths, up 32%.
This includes poisoning, death by firearms and motor vehicle accidents. Of the 60 overdose deaths, 60 involved opiates — including 57 cases involving fentanyl. Boys accounted for 66 % of deaths and teens 15-17 for 53%.
Sudden Infant Death: 53, down 30%.
All these deaths involved unsafe sleeping conditions that allow infants to suffocate. Some 66% of the victims were male — and substance use was involved in 15% of cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.