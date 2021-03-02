SHOW LOW — At least one man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in the 1300 block of Siesta Drive in Show Low, which left a male victim with a badly injured eye, according to court records.
In a February 19 press release, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office characterized the matter as “an ongoing sensitive investigation.” According to the press release, the robbery occurred on Feb. 13, but that appears to be the date that a NCSO deputy responded to a call for service at 1:05 in the morning. The direct complaint filed in the Show Low Justice Court against suspect, 18-year-old Kyle Suon Chea of Show Low, alleges the crimes happened Feb. 12. A second man, one Samuel Mendoza, Jr. who goes by “Stomps,” was arrested but posted a $1,000 bond and was released. As of last Friday, no complaint had been field against Mendoza. As of press time, Chea is not listed as still being in the Navajo County Jail.
The case started when an NCSO deputy responded to a home in Linden. The female caller said that a male was at the residence and was injured, that “his face was all bloody and he was blaming her for being jumped,” according to the deputy. The man seemed reluctant to get medical attention (he ended up getting stitches) because he “feared retaliation,” stated the deputy.
It appears the two men accused of the crime and the battered victim are acquainted with each other. Additionally, there was a third “unknown male subject who struck him and kicked (the victim,)” according to NCSO records. The male victim told the deputy that while he was being assaulted, one or more of the assailants said, “This is for (female name redacted.)” It turns out, the female referred to is the Linden woman who initiated the call to the sheriff’s office, possibly explaining why the victim said it was the woman’s fault.
The men allegedly took from the victim clothing, a cell phone, an iPad, speakers, cash, and drugs. Authorities swore out search warrants and confiscated the stolen cash, shoes, a machete, wallet, chains, a ring, brass knuckles, clothing and drugs. Where these items were found is not disclosed. Deputies allege that meth was found on the person of Chea. He was charged with one count of trafficking in stolen property, a Class 2 Felony, for “managing or supervising theft and trafficking,” stated the complaint, one count of aggravated robbery, a Class 3 Felony for “using force to coerce surrender of property,” and possession of dangerous drugs, the meth, a Class 4 Felony. Chea is presumed by law to be innocent. As stated, there is no complaint filed against Stomps Mendoza.
According to court records, Chea makes $750 monthly, lives with one adult and two children. Mendoza, 22, list an income as being about the same as Chea and lives with two children. The rules of court allow a suspect to be detained for 48 business hours while the county attorney considers charges. Mendoza posted his bond on Feb. 15 and by Feb. 18, there were no charges filed but that does not mean that there won’t be.
The county attorneyhas seven years to charge most felonies, and the Navajo County Attorney’s Office uses a grand jury, the deliberations of which are secret unless or until the grand jury decides to indict.
Chea’s next court date is March 3.
