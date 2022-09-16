Donald Brown has been arrested in Tucson for threatening state Sen. Wendy Rogers and the occupants and owners of The Trumped Store in Show Low on July 4.
Steve Slayton, who owns the store with his wife, Karen, reviewed his emails shortly after the July 4 parade during a gathering of luminaries at the store.
The parade featured Rogers and Eli Crane, a Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives from Congressional District 2.
The email informed that a couple was in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant armed with AR-15 rifles and would “put the barrell (sic) of the gun to Wendy Rogers (sic) face and pull the trigger and bow (sic) her (expletive) head off.”
It also threatened to shoot up the Trumped Store and anyone in it.
The Department of Public Safety took charge of the investigation and Rogers was safely removed from the store. Crane had already left when the threat was discovered.
DPS Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves confirmed to the Independent that “I can confirm that our detectives arrested Mr. (Donald) Brown in Tucson regarding death threats to Sen. Wendy Rogers on July 4. He has been charged with making terroristic threats and booked into the Pima County jail.”
An Arizona law from 2012 makes terroristic threats a Class 3 felony according to the state’s sentencing chart and if convicted, Brown could get up to 8¾ years in prison. It is strange that the Legislature did not define what a “terroristic threat” is, and that could raise a challenge for prosecutors.
Brown is presumed by law to be innocent.As of press time, the investigative report is not available, and there are no current criminal charges yet for Brown in the court electronic dockets.
