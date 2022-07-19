During an investigation of two burglaries that occurred early Friday in the area where the aplomado falcon was stolen on July 5 Pinetop-Lakeside police were introduced to evidence that led to the arrest of a 14-year-old male.
iConcrete AZ owner Bruce Kriens called police on his way to work to advise them that someone had been in his business at 1 a.m. Friday. Kriens has his security cameras linked to his cell phone so that if an alarm goes off it will alert him. Kriens recently changed the on-off time for the cameras but had forgotten to reset the alarms.
When he looked at his phone around 5:45 a.m. on Friday he saw that someone had been in his business around 1 a.m. All camera cables had been cut except for one, which had been inadvertently missed. The missed camera had video of the person who was inside his business.
When Kriens arrived at his business, which is directly across the driveway leading to the White Mountain Nature Center, he saw the Pinetop-Lakeside police were outside talking to neighboring business White Mountain Martial Arts.
Police were taking a report from Dan Price, owner of the martial arts business, regarding the outside cable wires to his security cameras that had been cut. According to Price, there was no entry into the building.
Police entered iConcrete with Kriens and though nothing had been taken, the person on the video had tried to start a dirt bike belonging to Kriens’ son but was unable to get it started. Kriens said there was sawdust on the floor with the person’s footprints. He emailed the camera video from his phone to the police that captured the person of interest. The police showed the video to Price who recognized the person in the video as one of his students. Ironically, the father of the student was working out inside Price’s studio at that time. Price said he showed the video to his client and asked if that was his son in the video, and he said it was.
Price told the White Mountain Independent that he had been working with the juvenile at his studio trying hard to give him some discipline. Price has a free at-risk program for youths.
Price said he met the boy when the boy was fishing and had lost his fishing pole. Price used a service dog to retrieve the pole and then brought him into the martial arts studio to show him around. He said weeks later the boy came back with his parents to learn about the program.
“This is a difficult situation,” said Price; the boy is special-needs but is highly intelligent. He loves animals, and I don’t believe he planned on harming the bird.”
Price said the boy’s mother is dedicated to helping him and has worked tirelessly “reseaching this and that” trying to keep him off medications. His father is a firefighter. He said that everybody has invested so much time in him and thought he was on a good path.
Kriens said he wanted to press charges and the police went to the juvenile’s home to make the arrest. It was during the arrest the police found evidence relating to the burglary that took place at 11:05 p.m. July 5 at the WMNC, mainly the bird crate that had been taken to transport the falcon, and statements about a bird from the juvenile’s parents.
According to Sgt. Stephen Birdsong, the bird was not recovered and is still missing.
The mother of the juvenile told officers that when she went on Wednesday to care for the chickens that are in the backyard of their home in a wire enclosure she discovered what she thought was a hawk inside with the chickens.
She said she thought the bird was stuck. She moved the chicken wire hoping the bird would fly out on its own. She went in to tell her husband about it and he suggested she call the nature center or the Arizona Game and Fish Department to help get it out. She said by the time she went back outside, the bird was gone.
When she learned of the missing falcon, she said she looked at the picture and didn’t think it looked like the same bird, and she related her incident to that of a neighbor who recently had a hawk after their chickens.
Learning this information, the police looked around the property and found a crate stashed along side an out building that was covered up. They pulled it out and showed it to the juvenile’s parents who said it was not theirs.
Checking with John Glitsos, owner of the missing falcon, police said he positively identified the cage as the one taken on July 5 that belonged to Azur, his crow. Glitsos said it was definitely Azul’s crate, and the crate in the picture showed a piece of yarn attached to it that Azur uses to control her crate.
In September, WMNC announced a partnership with Glitsos and Balinda Strosnider and of Land on Sky Wildlife Experiences to bring raptor shows to the White Mountains. In November, it was announced that WMNC was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism that will enable WMNC to build a multipurpose complex with an amphitheater and supporting infrastructures to operate Land on Sky’s raptor flight show to expand tourism.
The falcon, Astra, was to be part of the raptor show.
Birdsong said that following processing of the juvenile at the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, he would be transported to Holbrook to the Juvenile Detention facility.
County Attorney Brad Carlyon told the Independent that his office has 24 hours to issue a delinquency petition based on the report from the police department. If everything is timely and in order, once the report is filed the county attorney has an additional 24 hours to file a motion to detain. At the detention hearing, the court looks at two phases — the first being probable cause that the youth committed the acts in the report. If the burden of proof is met, it goes to the next phase, which names five areas that are the basis of whether to hold a juvenile in detention.
The Independent made several attempts to reach Juvenile Detention regarding the status of the juvenile but calls were not returned.
Glitsos and Strosnider, owners of the missing falcon, have coordinated with the White Mountain Audubon Society, TRACKS, Arizona Game and Fish, Arizona Falconers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife to be on the lookout for Astra. She is 2 months old and with her photo out in so many places, they know that many private citizens are also on the lookout for her.
Glitsos said that U.S. Fish and Wildlife said Astra is either out hunting already, which means her instincts have kicked in, or she is at a greater risk of not surviving because of her age. Glitsos said that 75% of young falcons do not make it to one year of age; they are either killed by another bird or animal or by flying into some structure, such as a window or a tree. Astra was at WMNC only four days before she was taken, so she would not likely identify that as her home. She came to Arizona from Washington.
Reading the front-page story about Astra in the Independent’s Friday edition about three children — Piper, Khloe and Justus Garrard — who delivered a card with $128 in small bills they earned to help regarding the missing bird, Arizona Mountain Coffee was inspired to add $2,472 to that amount.
That donation made an even $2,600 — enough to acquire a new male aplomado falcon that, due to a somewhat unusual situation, is available. The generous act of the children and Arizona Mountain Coffee was followed by a $540 donation from a men’s poker club, which is enough to cover the freight and veterinary costs for the new falcon.
Additional security measures have been implemented for the raptors, and thanks to the quick work of WMNC board members and some other volunteers, two additional enclosures are almost complete to house a total of six birds.
And, thanks to a host of other donors last week following the theft of Astra, a reward of $4,400 is still being offered for her return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.