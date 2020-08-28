Art in the Orchard Sept. 5-6

The public is invited to enjoy a weekend of art, food and music at Charlie Clark’s beautiful apple orchard Saturday and Sunday Sept. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local artists will be set up outside displaying a variety of fine arts and crafts including glass, painting, woodworking, jewelry and metal work. Well-known artists Beth Zink, Sandy Pendleton, Sharon Elliott, Gwen Ethelbah, Mark White as well as members of the High Country Art Gallery will be in attendance.
Safety protocols will be in effect and booths will be spaced to allow for social distancing.
The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s is located at 1701 E. White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop.
