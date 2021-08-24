Native American artists Larry Ashkie, left, and wife Louise Shabi-Ashkie sell their paintings and jewlery Saturday at the Art Affair in Pinetop. The married couple from Window Rock, sell and exhibit their artwork across the region and the nation. He paints while she makes excellent jewlery.
Tags
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Submit a news story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Man arrested for planting bomb 'device' in Pinetop home
- Threats lockdown Blue Ridge Schools again
- Prosecutors: Chock was high
- IMPORTANT UPDATE: Woman missing on WMAT Reservation
- Pinetop AZFG might have some explaining to do
- Civil cases update
- Two week old fawn left at area thrift store
- Teen beaten, airlifted to Valley hospital
- Summit hospital at capacity
- 'Justice for Joey'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Teen beaten, airlifted to Valley hospital (41)
- Pinetop AZFG might have some explaining to do (33)
- Relocation is not an option for any mountain lion (23)
- Shame on Show Low (15)
- Pastor's bid for state house seat launched with outlandish claims (13)
- 'Justice for Joey' (11)
- Covid Clown World (10)
- The virus is like a single worldwide organism (8)
- Study: Ponderosa Pine forests may vanish (8)
- Threats lockdown Blue Ridge Schools again (6)
- Drought? (6)
- It's your responsibility (6)
- PTLS Zoning changes (5)
- Hospitals are full again (5)
- Other side of the coin (4)
- AZFGD owes no explanation (4)
- COVID-19 surges in poorly vaccinated areas of Apache and Navajo counties (4)
- Two Missouri men jailed for drug trafficking (4)
- Delta strain now dominates in Arizona (4)
- Relocation not an option for mountain lion (4)
- Shop local, why? (4)
- Never again (4)
- State law limits school COVID-19 policies (4)
- Will we need vaccine booster? (3)
- Ducey putting us in danger (3)
- Demonstrators break up Rep. Gosar’s press conference (3)
- Global warming? (2)
- Help with flooding please (2)
- Not city council's job (2)
- Arizona ranks 48th in quality of public schools (2)
- Civil cases update (2)
- State bars masks, vaccine requirements and quarantines for schools (2)
- First official Navajo Code Talker state holiday celebrated (2)
- BREAKING NEWS: Chock indicted for murder (2)
- Two week old fawn left at area thrift store (2)
- It is the city's job (2)
- Counties must cope with host of voting law changes (2)
- Navajo County seeks federal money to boost broadband (2)
- AC man gets 10.5 years in prison for crowbar threat (2)
- Schools, cities battle governor over COVID mandates (2)
- Robert Glancy III (2)
- We deserve better (1)
- 'Justice for Joey' (1)
- NPC breaks ground on new skills center (1)
- Impacts of the drought (1)
- SLHS classes back on as scheduled (1)
- O’Halleran urges tour of Arizona wildfire front (1)
- ...You might be an Arizonan (1)
- Study: Climate change driving record heat (1)
- Time to change voting district boundaries (1)
- Summit hospital at capacity (1)
- Stick to facts (1)
- Clay Springs man arrested for random stabbing (1)
- Second serial drug dealer sentenced to prison (1)
- Blue Ridge football (1)
- Prosecutors: Chock was high (1)
- George Washington Academy in Snowflake (1)
- Old (1)
- Missing Tina (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.