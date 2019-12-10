Arts Alliance to Host Winter Tales & Wonderful Art

SHOW LOW — On Dec. 14, the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) will add something new to their host of activities at The Center for the Arts — book readings. Launching the event is local author and illustrator Carol Sletten who will begin reading from her forthcoming book “Apache Jesus.” The afternoon is billed as “Winter Tales & Wonderful Art” and is from 1-4 p.m.
After Sletten’s reading, there will be a special one-act performance by Hon Dah resident Melissa Bonny who will portray the character Lozen, an Apache woman warrior from Sletten’s published book and performed play, “Three Strong Western Women.”
Wonderful Apache art will also be on display by award-winning artist and recent graduate of the Institute of Indian Arts in Santa Fe, Derayna DeClay. DeClay’s work is colorful and imaginative, depicting her take on her Apache Culture. She is a scholarship recipient of Native Women Scholars and her design was selected as the graphic for the t-shirts for the non-profit this year.
Throughout the afternoon, guests will have an opportunity to tour the gallery and gift shop, as well as enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and cookies.
Sletten said that mid-December seemed like the right time to read the beginning of her forthcoming novel, “because it takes place near Fort Apache during the winter solstice.”
Sletten’s other books, “Story of the American West – Legends of Arizona,” and “Three Strong Western Women,” also deal with what happened in and around the White Mountains.
Sletten is a member of AAWM and was selected as Artist of the Month for November and December this year. She also has an art room at the Center and her work is on display there. Sletten’s profile can be found at www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
The event is open to the public. The Center for the Arts is located at 251 Penrod Rd. in Show Low.
