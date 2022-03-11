PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests has issued a temporary closure order to proceed with prescribed burning within Woodland Lake Park.
The purpose of this closure order is to provide for public health and safety during the preparation, conduction, and management of the Woodland Prescribed Project fire within the restricted area.
The restrictions do not apply to the property inside Pinetop-Lakeside's Woodland Lake Park, only the property on National Forest land. The park inside Pinetop-Lakeside remains open, according to the PTLS town hall.
The restricted area includes all National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the boundary of the park. Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order, as well as any Federal, State or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty will be allowed entry.
Signs will be posted to notify the public that this area is closed to entry. The order will remain in effect until the area is deemed safe by Forest Service officials. Violation of the closure order is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.
The public can obtain additional information by calling the Lakeside Ranger District at (928) 333-6200. A copy of the closure order can be found on the A-S website.
