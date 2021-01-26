SHOW LOW — The clients and staff of Aspen Ridge Animal Hospital in Lakeside donated generously to local animal shelter and clinic, Pet Allies, as part of their annual Christmas fundraiser.
Aspen Ridge Animal Hospital practice owner Dr. Elizabeth Ellis and her staff delivered donated heaps upon stacks of pet supplies to Pet Allies last Thursday. The donated items included several 50-pound bags of dog food, several bags of cat food, stacks of specialty care canned pet food, leashes, collars, cat litter, pet outerwear, dog toys, cat toys, puppy training pads, pet treats and more.
“Aspen Ridge had done a fundraiser like this for several years,” said Pet Allies founder and president R.J. Owens. “ They ask us what we need and with that information they create an Adopt-A-Pet Christmas Tree.”
Aspen Ridge clients and staff choose a pet tag from the tree in the lobby and purchase whatever is requested for that shelter animal. The fundraiser typically runs after Thanksgiving to Christmas each year and supports Pet Allies and/or Humane Society of the White Mountains.
“Our clients love the program and I want to give a huge shout out to them for all they have donated” said Ellis. “It’s one thing to take excellent care of your own pets but it’s another to take care of shelter pets.”
Ellis also said that their clients and staff purchase high quality pet food and supplies for the shelter pets.
“Aspen Ridge has been a partner with us as well as a benefactor over the years,” said Owens. “Their facility does ultrasound and some of the things we can’t do at our own spay/neuter clinic. They are also fairly close so it’s very handy and we appreciate their support and services.”
Construction update
Pet Allies has been working on their new facility since they purchased Tim’s Landscape Creations building from the city of Show Low in October 2018 for $280,000.
The new shelter, spay/neuter clinic and pet adoptions center is located at 1321 N. 16th Street in Show Low. The property and 6,000-square-foot building allows Pet Allies to more than double their existing shelter and adoption space at 1181 E. Thornton Road. The clinic, pet food pantry, cat room, expanded adoption visiting area and other amenities will be in the same location as the clinic and animal shelter.
The new build was inspected last week, bringing the entire facility very close having an official open date.
“We have a few more things to complete and then we need the occupancy permit,” said Owens. “We should be able to move the cats over from the Thorton Road shelter first.”
Although the majority of the work is completed, Pet Allies was still short funding needed to finish the open cat room and the dog kennels, according to Owens. The organization borrowed what they could to keep the project moving forward and on track.
They expect to announce a grand opening event in February. The open spaces and the increased size of the new buildings will also make it easier to maintain social distancing and all COVID-19 guidelines during full operation.
Pet Allies is a no kill animal shelter in Show Low that operates a low cost spay and neuter clinic and Barkin’ Basement thrift store. To get involved, visit their website www.petalliesaz.org or email R.J. Owens directly at rjowens@petalliesaz.org.
