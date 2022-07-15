Astra, the 2-month old aplomado falcon taken last week from her enclosure at the White Mountain Nature Center, is still missing.
Following the immediate dissemination of information regarding the July 5 theft of Astra, an outraged community raised $1,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest of those who took her. The reward money kept increasing and is now up to $4,400.
Astra, who was hatched on May 11, arrived in Arizona on June 30. She is the fifth bird that John Glitsos and Balinda Strosnider of Land on Sky Experience brought in to be part of the future Raptor Flight Show in partnership with WMNC.
The security camera shows the wires to the camera being cut at 11:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, but it was at 7:30 a.m. on July 6 when Glitsos went to feed her that he found her missing. Further investigation showed that the razor-wire fence had also been breached.
Whoever took Astra did not take Garfunkel, aka Funky, a Eurasian eagle owl with a 6-foot-4-inch wingspan, or Speedy, the 1-year old red-tail hawk. Both birds were also in enclosures at WMNC. But, they did take Azul the Recycling Crow’s crate.
Glitsos believes it to be a positive that the person or persons put Astra in Azul’s crate, but it is a negative for Azul who does not like to be enclosed. The crate was a hard find because it is one that is wide open with no plastic sides so she could see out. The crate was rigged with a piece of yarn so she could pull on it and control her own crate and feel comfortable. Glitsos will have to try to find her another one like that.
Though the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Arizona Game and Fish Department and other agencies are working cooperatively on the investigation, Astra remains missing. They have followed up on a number of leads as it is absolutely necessary that she be found soon. She does have a special diet she must adhere to, as well as special vitamins or she will die.
Aplomado falcons used to be abundant in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. They nest in yucca plants only, and those were eliminated by farming and ranching.
The Peregrine Fund, a nonprofit organization founded in 1970 that conserves threatened and endangered birds of prey around the world, has been working to reintroduce the aplomado falcons in the U.S., and Land on Sky wanted to assist in that effort by showing Arizonans this incredible bird so they will help protect them.
Land on Sky was on a waiting list for 1½ years to get the aplomado falcon. It paid $3,000 out of its own pocket as a donation to get Astra. Glitsos says she was probably the only one in Arizona for public viewing.
Though it has now been over a week since Astra was taken, Glitsos and Strosnider have not given up hope. They just want someone to bring her back and there will be no questions asked.
“We still want to achieve the goals we set out to do; we are not throwing in the towel on this,” said Glitsos.
To keep the other birds safe, staff began making immediate adjustments following the theft. The company iConcrete put boulders along the fence and more security cameras have been installed. Padlocks have also been added.
They now have metal and have been told that wood will arrive before this weekend so they can build the other two enclosures which they need for the crow and Simon the baby owl who is really big now. They are asking for volunteers for a work party to join them this weekend to help put slats up to get the enclosures completed quickly.
Once that is done, there will be six enclosures, and as the construction plan moves forward to build the world-class raptor show and amphitheater — though somewhat delayed, once it is completed, the enclosures they are using now will revert to a rehabilitation center.
WMNC was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism last November that is enabling WMNC to build the new, multipurpose complex including an amphitheater and supporting infrastructures to operate Land on Sky’s Raptor Flight Show to expand tourism in the White Mountains.
The initial construction work for the complex to house and train the raptors began in May but has been delayed due to contractor issues.
The free daily training exhibitions for the modern animal choice training method with the birds is from 3 to 4 p.m. weather permitting. They are averaging 10 to 35 people each day, and Wednesday they set a record of 31 people in the audience.
And though the setback with Astra has affected them personally, on Wednesday their spirits were lifted when Strosnider received a call around 6 p.m. and a dad asked if he could bring his kids over to WMNC to meet them. She told him to come on.
“To our amazement and surprise they had a card. ‘Sorry to hear about your loss of the falcon. We earned this money over the summer and wanted you to have it in case it can help.’ Enclosed was $108 in small bills. Balinda and I were speechless and had tears streaming down our cheeks. Their names were Piper, Khloe and Justus.
“Talk about a game changer. Suddenly we have the strength and will to make it happen! No stinker is taking this away from our community, not if little kids believe in it like that! This is for them and all of the kids in the White Mountains. They do deserve something great,” said Glitsos.
Contact the PTLS Police Department at 928-368-8800.
