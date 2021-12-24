PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The theory of six degrees of separation, the idea that all people are six or fewer social connections away from each other, holds true with one of NASA’s 10 recently named astronaut candidates, namely Maj. Nichole Ayers.
Most parents are proud of their children for one reason or another. But, when your daughter has already been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Aerial Achievement Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Operation Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, recognized as a distinguished graduate with academic distinction form the US Air Force Academy and a distinguished graduate and undergraduate in pilot training, is a four-time Mountain West Conference Academic All-Conference and Scholar Athlete Award winner in women’s volleyball, along with other unit and service awards, what does a parent say when her daughter is chosen as one of 10 astronaut candidates?
Leslie Keene, Ayers’ mother, a licensed clinical social worker in Show Low who grew up in Springerville, answered that question saying, “It is still unbelievable and hard to wrap my mind around. We knew she did a lot of things, but to see it written is unfathomable.”
Keene’s parents, John and Enid Lang of Springerville, according to Keene, are “over the moon” regarding the news — no pun intended.
John Lang is a third generation owner of Valley Auto Parts and when he found out his granddaughter was in the running as a candidate, Keene said he told everybody that came into his shop about it. The problem was, when he found out she had been chosen, he was under a gag order. When people came in and asked if he had heard anything yet, he had to say, “No.”
Ayers is a fraternal twin. Her sister Cyndee is in real estate in South Carolina, is married to an active duty Marine and has three children.
Ironically, Keene, Cyndee and Cyndee’s five-year-old daughter were in the car when Ayers got the call from NASA. Ayers had been approved to go on leave and they were en route back to South Carolina from a Universal Studio/Disney World trip. Ayers called her husband after receiving the call and Cyndee knew immediately — when her twin sister touched her arm — that she was one of the 10.
Keene said the girls were born in California and that as a newborn Nichole was “wide-eyed” and always looking around and taking everything in.”
The family moved to Divide, Colorado in the early 90s, a town 25 miles west of Colorado Springs, which Keene said the girls still consider as home.
For years after moving to Colorado, Keene said they went back to Springerville for the 4th of July. She said they would sit in front of her dad’s shop and watch the parade.
Keene described Nichole as having always been very focused. She said she volunteered for a lot of things and she went to space camp with her class when she was in the 4th grade. Her focus was always on her grades, doing the right thing and the Air Force Academy.
“She was always an over achiever. She became active in sports in the 6th grade, playing volleyball and baseball through high school and played volleyball for the Air Force Academy,” said Keene.
“Both girls are kind-hearted and giving — always helping out. I was always amazed at how smart my kids were and how humble.”
As a family, Keene said they always ate breakfast and dinner together. They also sheltered and guarded the girls from TV.
“They saw none of “The Simpsons.” We guarded what they watched on TV. We watched what they watched,” said Keene.
Nichole married Justin Ayers in New Zealand in early 2020. He has a software business which he can operate from anywhere. At the time of Nichole’s selection by NASA to join the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class in Houston, Texas, she was the assistant director of operations in the 90th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska.
Due to COVID-19 only immediate family were allowed to attend the Dec. 6 announcement ceremony held at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Keene and the Langs were there.
According to NASA, Ayers was selected from 12,000 candidates. She graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor in Russian. She also earned a master’s degree in computational and applied mathematics from Rice University in Houston, with a focus on computational fluid dynamics, specifically modeling incompressible fluid flow. As one of the few women currently flying the F-22 Raptor, Ayers led the first-ever all-woman F-22 formation in combat in 2019.
Ayers and the other nine astronaut candidates will report to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston in January 2022 to begin their training in spacecraft systems, spacewalking skills, teamwork, and other necessary skills. This is a two year program.
The formal announcement of the 10 astronaut candidates can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGpZxV9AJKM.
For now, one proud mother in Lakeside and two proud grandparents in Springerville can most assuredly attest to the six degrees of separation theory.
