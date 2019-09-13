SNOWFLAKE — Residents of the White Mountains may feel like they have had enough of headline-grabbing crime, but now another bandit has rolled into town. The FBI and the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify a bank robbery suspect who apparently was only armed with a paint roller and a can of paint.
Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, an unknown male suspect wearing a mask and camouflage hoodie entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 9 N. Main Street in Snowflake carrying a paint can and a paint roller. According to the FBI, the man approached a teller and demanded money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Beyond the paint roller, no weapon was displayed, authorities said. No one was physically injured.
The suspect is described as a white male with light brown or blonde hair, 20 — 40 years old, approximately 5’10” tall and 230 pounds. The man’s image was caught on video as he entered the bank.
Police are asking anyone with information about this bank robbery to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999 or Snowflake-Taylor Police Department at 928-536-7500.
Wells Fargo is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual. The FBI has no involvement in the administration of this reward or any of its governing terms or conditions.
Authorities say that as far as they know the robbery is not connected to fugitives Blane and Susan Barksdale, murder suspects who were apprehended Wednesday night after a lengthly manhunt by local law enforcement and the US Marshals Service.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released, according to the FBI.
