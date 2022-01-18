ST. JOHNS — Wade Curtis Carter, 48, who on October 12, 2021 pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second degree murder, was sentenced to the maximum prison term of 25 years in the Apache County Superior Court after an emotional sentencing hearing on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Carter, described as an abusive alcoholic with prior violent felony convictions murdered his wife or girlfriend Latisha Bizer by destroying her body with over 80 stabs wounds, a wood splitting ax maul and a spear on March 15, 2021 in a home in Sanders. Family members told the Independent that the dearly loved “Punkin,’” a mother, sister, daughter and dear friend could not be embalmed because of the wounds Carter inflicted on her and the massive trauma to her head caused the by ax maul.
The state was represented by Deputy Apache County Attorney Joseph Young. Carter’s court appointed attorney was Benjamin Brewer who was clearly unwell and appeared by phone. Brewer had asked the court to reschedule the hearing because of his illness but Presiding Judge Michael Latham denied the request in a nod to the long-suffering Bizer family, who had already made travel plans. Carter, a short, heavy bearded man had produced letters from his family to argue for a lower range of the prison time the parties had agreed to which was between 10 and 25 years.
But the state put on its evidence in aggravation and it was gruesome. Pictures presented by power point were bad enough and included images of a bloody knife, the ax-maul, and injuries to the deceased. Perhaps the most shocking was camera footage of the crazed Carter holding the knife repeatedly wailing away at the motionless Bizer as she lay in the driveway beside a parked vehicle. Young explained to the court that Bizer had called a “non-medical” transport in a final effort to escape the residence, and the hapless cab driver had his dash cam turned on as he pulled in to pick her up, and caught the murder on tape. The driver probably was the caller to the sheriff’s office which began the investigation, after he sped away from the horror he had just witnessed.
The prosecutor produced five or six witnesses including family members and family friends, some of whom simply could not speak through their obvious grief, and laid out the legal case for imposing the maximum. Defense counsel Brewer told that, before “falling ill,” he had expected to call up to ten jail guards and counsellors to testify as to Carter’s polite, respectful and mannerly behavior during his 305 days of incarceration, that psychological evaluations ordered by the court identified Carter’s “mental issues” and that Carter was sincerely remorseful of his actions.
In pronouncing sentence, Judge Latham remarked that the manner of death in this case was one of the worst he had ever seen and sentenced Carter to the maximum. That produced a shout out of “yes!” from the gallery and clapping. The 48-year-old Carter is off to the Department of Corrections to serve the 25 year sentence and will get credit for the 305 days he has already served. If he survives, he will be in his 70’s and hopefully a harmless old man when he is released. But Latisha Bizer who would have turned 39 on January 11, remains dearly missed by those who knew her.
