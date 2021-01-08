PHOENIX — Arizona rose to the top of the list (again) for the highest 7-day case average (per capita) in the country at 8,607.43 on Tuesday. This is a rolling 7-day average which marked the second-highest ever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
The total number of cases in Arizona on Thursday morning was 9,913.
The seven-day rolling average of deaths in Arizona was 96.71. That is the second highest rate of deaths in the state since reporting began. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Arizona was 9,741 on Thursday.
Arizona was also in the CDC’s number one slot on Wednesday for the highest average daily number of cases in the nation at 118.3. Arizona was followed by California at 95.9 and Rhode Island with 95.3. In fourth place was Tennessee at 94.3 and then Arkansas at 93.0.
Why use a 7-day
average?
The 7-day rolling average number of cases is often used as a metric for the pandemic because it provides a more accurate picture of the increase in positive cases. It’s simply a better way of demonstrating cases when it comes to trending.
Case numbers fluctuate day-to-day as test results come in; some days of the week are naturally higher because testing has caught up from the weekend. (COVID-19 cases and death reporting requires confirmation by labs and state epidemiologists who may not be on duty throughout weekends and holidays.) The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 574,680 COVID-19 infections and 9,444 fatalities in Arizona as of Wednesday.
Summit Healthcare
Summit Healthcare issued its newest bi-weekly update on Wednesday reporting a total of 1,514 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout it’s system. This number is a 300-case increase since their last bi-weekly update on Dec. 23, 2020.
The number of positive tests for a two-week period is based on tests results coming through all of Summit Healthcare’s facilities. This means all Summit walk-in clinics, provider offices, outpatient surgery and the hospital. The total number of cases is a running total from April 2020 to January 6, 2021.
Global snapshot
The U.S. has the highest number of cases in the world at 21.05 million, according to the World Health Organization and John Hopkins University. India comes in second with almost half the number of cases as the U.S. with 10.37 million cases.
Brazil is third highest in total number of cases with 7.81 million, followed by Russia at 3.25 million. In fifth place is the United Kingdom with 2.78 million cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.