PHOENIX – Citizen-Airmen Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic by bridging a labor gap in the contact-tracing effort by assisting with exposure notifications in support of state health officials serving as incident command.
County case managers trained in contact tracing are working with individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus to compile lists of people who were possibly exposed to them.
“Our citizen-soldiers and airmen are working on exposure notification teams to call people from off a list provided by county public health case managers,” said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Director of Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. “Our teams use a state-approved script to inform people about what to look for, who to contact if they are feeling sick, where to get a tested and quarantine procedures.”
Next week, an additional 75 service members are scheduled to join the 40 currently assisting the state’s exposure notification teams. The plan is to grow this team to 300 once the required training is completed and state-approved equipment is procured.
“It is imperative that we serve Arizona by partnering with state and county public health officials in our cities and towns already engaged in the fight and finding creative solutions to enhance their capabilities,” said McGuire. “Together we are making this a whole-of-community response to defeat COVID-19.”
For supporting imagery of the #AZNG’s role in exposure notification:
B-roll: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/757863/arizona-national-guard-service-members-help-with-coivid-19-exposure-notification
Images: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6256645/arizona-national-guard-service-members-help-with-coivid-19-exposure-notifications
We are consistently providing coverage that can be found by searching ‘AZCV19’ at dvidshub.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.