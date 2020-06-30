UPDATE: Support for the police officers, Sat., July 4, 2020. The walk will be from Lakeside Police Department to the Show Low Police Department. The walk starts at Lakeside Police Department at 9 a.m. (This information did not appear in full in the Tuesday, June 30 print edition so it is being reposted.)
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Submit a news story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- PTLS, Payson, Winslow and reservations require face masks
- Town of Pinetop-Lakeside requires masks, face coverings
- Navajo County approves expansion of massive solar power plant
- What’s a little junk between neighbors?
- Hogoboom pleads guilty
- WMAT implements 57-hour lockdown, masks and other precautions
- Perry Baldwin
- Two people arrested after allegedly stealing $800 in goods from Walmart
- Navajo County Public Health Notice
- Springerville/Eagar to hold 4th of July parade and rodeo
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Flaws in society (27)
- Response to letter (24)
- Americans of all races (24)
- Protest in front of police headquarters completely peaceful (21)
- Warnick: My thoughts on COVID-19 (21)
- Sacrifices made (18)
- Are Democrats their own worst enemy? (17)
- Restaurants reopening (16)
- Shameful (16)
- Snowflake lawmaker blasts Black Lives Matter (15)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.