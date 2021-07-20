SHOW LOW — Heads up, White Mountains! It is almost time to get back into the habit of allowing a little more time in the schedules for back to school shopping, school busses and 25 mph school zones.
Here’s a summary of what is in store in the coming months based on school district in alphabetical order.
Blue Ridge Unified School District 32
The district consists of Blue Ridge Elementary, Blue Ridge Jr. High School and Blue Ridge High School. Back to school night will be held July 29 and the first day of school for BRUSD will be Monday, August 2. The district will be closed on August 13 in honor of Navajo Code Talker’s day. Fall break will be Oct. 1 through Oct. 12. All the latest information can be found at brusd.org or by calling (928) 368-6126.
Heber-Overgaard
School District 6
This district includes Mountain Meadows Primary School, Capps Jr. High School, Mogollon Jr. High School and Mogollon High School. All district classes begin on Wednesday, August 4. Be sure to visit heberovergaardschools.org or call (928) 535-4622 for specific details.
Round Valley Unified School District 10
This district includes Round Valley Elementary School, Round Valley Middle School, Round Valley High School and Round Valley Online School.
RVUSD will host an open house for all high school students on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Classes will begin Monday, August 9. Fall break will be Oct. 11. Find them at elks.net or byy calling (928) 333-6580.
St. Johns School
District 1
This district is comprised of Coronado Elementary, St. Johns Middle School, St. Johns High School, and St. Johns Learning Center. They start back to class Monday, Aug. 16.
The district will have early release days all year long each Friday.
Visit their website sjusd.net or call (928) 337-2255 for all details and updates.
Show Low School
District 10
The SLUSD includes Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School, Linden Elementary School, Whipple Ranch Elementary School, Show Low Jr. High School, Show Low High School.
First day of school is Wednesday, August 4. Fall break will bel Oct. 11 though Oct. 15. The district website is showlow.education and the phone number is (928) 537-6000.
Snowflake Unified School District 5
The District includes the following schools: Snowflake High School Snowflake Junior High Snowflake Intermediate School Taylor Intermediate School Highland Primary School Taylor Elementary School.
First day of classes will be Wednesday, August 11. Fall break will be Oct. 15 through Oct. 15. For more details, visit susd5.org or call (928) 536-4156.
Whiteriver Unified School District 20
This district includes Canyon Day Junior High School, Cradleboard Elementary School, Mary Riley Seven Mile Elementary School, and Whiteriver Elementary School.
AHS is hosting a back to school night for all students on Thursday August 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. Schedules will be available, teachers can be met and students can prepare for the year by getting familiar with class locations. Students and parents will be entered into a drawing for incentives.
The first day of school will be Monday, August 9. First period begins at 7:35 a.m.
The phone number is (928) 358-5690 and website is wusd.us for updates and details.
Be sure to keep an eye out for youth waiting for and getting in and out of busses, as well as for harried parents getting forgotten items to school.
