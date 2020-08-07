"Baja Bad" is Baja good

SHOW LOW – Local resident S. C. Watson, husband, father, attorney, prize-winning poet, writer and publisher, finally realized a dream he has been courting for years.
On April 6, 2020 his book “Baja Bad” was released. The dream is not finished, it is still unfolding as Watson has already begun book two, “Baja Badder,” and on the horizon, book three, “Baja Illuminated.” Though not part of the dream, but definitely a crescendo, Watson and his wife Andrea formed their own publishing company, Baja Bad Press, and will enjoy the royalties from this book and any others they publish.
Moving to Show Low about five years ago, Watson who is now semi-retired as an attorney and works from home for a concern out of Texas, decided it was time to write his book. Law, though a wonderful career which paid the bills, is “mentally and emotionally draining,” and since a young lad Watson has used writing as an outlet.
With a B.A. in English Literature, and influenced by prize-winning Welsh poet and storyteller Leslie Norris, Watson also drank in the teachings of Bruce W. Jorgensen at Brigham Young University who taught creative writing, literature and critical writing. In his first of the Baja series, the darkness and light surrounding his early life became his road map of poetic and descriptive words which tell the story of those influences as he skillfully weaved truth with fiction, taking the reader on the journey with him from Goth to Redemption.
Watson’s father, nicknamed Huck, owner of an avocado farm and an avid storyteller of homespun tales greatly influenced him. Fame rubbed young Watson’s life early on due to his father who was well known in the late 50s as having been tapped to play ball with the New York Giants, now San Francisco Giants. His father’s friendship with Arizona State’s Jim Brock was an example of the kind of people Watson was exposed to throughout his adventurous life.
Watson’s biological mother also lent her influence. Memories of her sprawled out on a couch in a stupor from alcohol and her addiction to pain relievers remain a vivid memory for Watson, as illustrated in the preface of his book. A young Watson recalls peering into the room where his mother lay with the television on and being drawn in to the world of “Dark Shadows,” a soap opera which was not only Goth but enticed young Watson to enliven his own imagination and creativity, smitten by the character of Victoria. Imagining interaction with the lovely Victoria impacted his vision of the world for years to come. The memory of his mother remains embedded deep within for she left when Watson was around eight years of age.
Young Watson had also been taken in and stimulated by the highly publicized trial of Claus von Bulow, not necessarily an age appropriate venue for a young child, but it consumed him as he drew detailed pictures and wrote about the event in his journal. Perhaps that was the catalyst that really led him towards the legal profession. That, coupled with his older children’s uncle, Rex Lee, who was a U.S. Solicitor during the Reagan administration, whom he admired greatly, likely secured that career fate.
Ghost stories, the dark soap opera and the famous trial added to Watson’s overall development. Watson says he was “smart and intellectually curious,” traits which have obviously followed him for a lifetime.
A lover of words, and an avid reader himself, Watson believes you must read and write everyday, and he does. He always has three or four books lying around and when he tires of one, he picks up another. “The English language is powerful,” said Watson. “Put words in your mind and read out loud. Hear the sound. Shakespeare did not write to be read but to be heard.”
Watson spoke of Percy Bysshe Shelley and how with no TV and Internet in those days, he and other poets would challenge one another to write a poem or prose on the same subject and meet and read aloud. He also brought up another role model, Abraham Lincoln, who read all the time.
“The harder you write at writing every day, inspiration comes with intent,” said Watson. Sometimes he awakens with the perfect line like he did when he wrote the poem “Ozzy” which is in the book and he has entered into the famed Pulitzer Poetry Contest. Watson’s poem is a response to Shelley’s “Ozymandias,” a book of two sonnets about the great Ramesses II of Egypt. “I woke up at 1 a.m. and said that first line to my wife. It was in my mind. I built that poem like an Old English master in poetry and art.
“As you write every day I feel that inspiration, even revelation, comes when you work hard at it. There is power there. I believe it comes from God – it comes to you in the form of personal revelation. I call it The Glow. It only happens when you work hard-pressed, not while doing distracting activities, as TS Elliot said.”
Baja had to be the thread that joins Watson’s three books and the publishing company. Baja California is a state of Mexico and in a 2018 article in TravelAwaits, it is listed as one of the 10 most dangerous places in the world to travel. Yet, it is where tourists flock to enjoy its varied landscapes which range from desert to ocean waves to little villages – and where theft and homicides prevail. It has great influence for Watson. He has traveled all over Mexico and South America by bike and jeep, only missing Brazil. He minored in Spanish when in college and served a mission in South America for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loves the Mexican people and their culture. He has always had a special place in his heart for marginalized people which he grew up around.
Watson’s Christian influences range from his birth mother’s Methodist religion to his stepmother’s Mormonism, which he adopted, and that of his Catholic friends. He considers himself politically conservative but socially liberal.
“I wanted to bring it all together and tell my own truth,” said Watson earnestly. I did not want to white wash it. People arch and in change move from darkness to light in the course of their lives. I wanted to touch male readers,” explained Watson.
“It is a story of redemption. I am not perfect but lived my way and worked through my own things.
I was envious of the South’s Gothic works and wanted to create a Gothic Mythology of the Southwest, the perfect place.”
In “Baja Bad” the mythology has certainly begun. “Baja Badder,” will leap to one big ghost story. Though his wife, Andrea, a photographer and artist, did several of the illustrations in “Baja Bad”, she will have a larger part in the illustrations of “Baja Badder.”
No doubt the Southwest Mythology Watson longed to create has begun.
His book can be found on Amazon and he can be reached at BajaBadPress@gmail.com.
