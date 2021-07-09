PINETOP — What began as a typical holiday weekend in Pinetop transformed into a harrowing situation in a matter of seconds.
At 9:17 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling westbound on East White Mountain Boulevard abruptly veered into eastbound traffic striking the trailer of a semi truck, which deflected the pickup back across several lanes through westbound traffic and straight through the front doors of the beloved Ballet White Mountains and Dance Studio at 640 East White Mountain Boulevard.
Amazingly, the out of control pickup avoided collision with more vehicles, a marquis and three aspen trees. Then, despite the F-150 busting through three studio walls, no one was in the building and no one was seriously injured.
While the incident is still under investigation, the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department did confirm that the male pickup driver and his one-year-old passenger were evaluated and cleared of any life-threatening injuries.
The injuries to the semi truck driver were also not life-threatening. His rig, however didn’t fare similarly, as the crash bent the trailer axle, forcing the trucking company to send a tow truck from four hours away, according to the PTLSPD.
Director of Ballet White Mountains, Linda Bohn said, “It shook me to pieces when I saw the building — this after we have already struggled with each pandemic setback for more than a year.
“I’m so very grateful no one was hurt, but it is going to take a process to get things together for the Nutcracker. We were set to start classes and a few rehearsals the first week in July.”
Bohn said they are now looking at months from now and she is hoping for some neighborly assistance, as she cannot do it alone.
“I appreciate all the concern and well wishes from so many. To say that this has been a rough year doesn’t even come close. We lost time and we lost treasured pictures of student professional dancers, but no one was injured and that means everything,” Bohn said.
Krissy Almour, owner of the building that is home to the Ballet White Mountains, said, “From the ashes, like a phoenix, we will rise again. We need the arts on the mountain. We need this.”
Bohn said their Peter and the Wolf performance was forced to be rescheduled three times, due to pandemic restrictions.
Jennifer Brimhall, owner of camp Grace, enabled BWM to finally perform outdoors just two weeks ago. Bohn was extremely pleased with how the dancers performed.
The last pre-pandemic ballet performance was the Nutcracker on December 19, 2019. The Nutcracker — which why it is so important to repair the studio and get back on track as soon as possible. Reconstruction is currently underway.
“Ballet White Mountains celebrated 10 years last October during the shutdowns. We will be back. We are not done. We teach classical ballet training, which makes us unique, said Bohn.
“I had the privilege to train under William Christensen who staged the first Nutcracker performance in America,” said Bohn.
Bohn wants all to know she is blessed with an amazing team of staff, instructors Joseph Swovick, and Celeste Wojciechowski and amazing students. It is symbiotic.
“I walk into a class and absorb their enthusiasm. My heart swells when I see eyes sparkle and smiles beam from children’s faces as they feel the thrill of accomplishment in the art of ballet. That accomplishment shared gives enjoyment to others too,” said Bohn.
Take Kaiah Crull for example. Crull danced what Bohn thought could possibly be her swan song, but Crull had other plans. She asked Bohn to help her learn choreography, so she is working on that now.
Then there’s Meren Horejs. Horejs is a member of the Arizona Ballet School in the preprofessional level and she danced in the 2019 Nutcracker and the Sugarplum Fairy and plans to also dance in both in 2021.
Not to be undone, Laurie Wilson has had extensive training and danced a solo in Peter and the Wolf. Wilson hopes to have a professional career in ballet.
Teamwork makes the dream work, they say.
“Our intention is to perform the Nutcracker ballet at the Show Low High School auditorium this December. We have the reservation,” Bohn said.
To date, Bohn has directed local dancers in the Nutcracker, Peter and the Wolf and Les Sylphides. Variations of Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Coppelia Don Quixote, and La Bayadere. They have also danced Broadway numbers from Chorus Line, Pajama Game, Oklahoma, Cats and Greatest Showman.
All Ballet White Mountains wants is to get back to beautiful. Donations will be gracefully and gratefully accepted via Facebook.com/Ballet-White-Mountains-192135837601976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.