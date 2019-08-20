NAVAJO COUNTY — Navajo County officials are in an agony of suspense as mail-in ballots pile up that could determine whether the county has to resort to broad layoffs to balance its budget.
Some 6,000 ballots had already arrived in the county elections office last week, said Elections Director Rayleen Richards.
The county is seeking voter approval for the establishment of a jail district, with a one-third of a cent increase in the county’s share of the sales tax. That would add about one cent to the cost of a cup of coffee and maybe two cents to the cost of a hamburger. The money will actually not go to jails, but will instead offset decreased county revenues due to the closure of the Kayenta Coal Mine and the Cholla Power plant.
The county would get an extra $2.5 million while cities would net another $1 million, through reductions on fees they pay to use the county jail system.
If the measure doesn’t pass, county officials say it could trigger a 20 percent reduction in its workforce – with resulting big reductions and delays in service.
The election will take place on August 27, but most people will probably vote by mail. If you haven’t sent your ballot in by Aug. 21, Richards advises voters to instead take the sealed, signed ballot to a polling place on election day.
The county will count all the mail-in ballots as soon as the polls open on Aug. 27. The county hopes to have most of the ballots cast at polling places machine-counted by the end of the evening.
However, mail-in ballots turned in at the polls and any provisional ballots cast by people for which there are some question about their registration status probably won’t be counted for several days, since county officials must verify information by hand. Richards said the county might not have all the ballots counted before Friday, August 30.
The measure failed by just 164 votes last November.
The first time, the request for the increase in the sales tax appeared on a general election ballot, loaded with propositions and high-profile races. Some 28,000 Navajo County residents voted in that election. However, the last such comparable special election drew some 10,000 votes. Due to the low turnout in a special election, the measure could actually pass this time with a much lower number of votes.
Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton said people have been generally supportive in a series of public forums held this time around – although many people initially remained confused about the measure and uncertain about its effect.
“We’re encouraged that we’ve received a number of phone calls recently from residents as well as invitations from homeowners associations and community groups who want to learn more and fully understand the issue. When we get an opportunity to really dialogue with residents, no one is excited about a sales tax, but they understand why it is needed,” said Layton.
The county has few other options to raise revenue, with big losses in property and sales tax due to the mine and power plant closures looming. A drop in county revenues and other costs shifted onto the counties by the state have forced years of cuts already. The county’s workforce has declined some 16 percent in the past decade. The county has also eliminated its juvenile detention program and the county attorney’s Child Support program. The county has cut capital spending by 75 percent since the recession.
Some of the projected cuts should the measure again fail include:
· The loss of eight sheriff’s deputies, resulting in an increase in emergency response times to 20 minutes and the elimination of 24-hour coverage in many rural areas.
· An increase in caseloads for detectives that may force the sheriff to simply not investigate crimes like burglary and trespassing.
· Elimination of backup patrols for city police forces during overnight shifts.
· Elimination of some drug and alcohol treatment programs, despite the county’s current, lethal opiate and heroin epidemic.
· A big increase in the time it takes to process tax payments, record deeds, make inspections and process building permits and plans.
· Closure of county offices in many rural areas, forcing people to travel to Holbrook or Show Low for many routine county services.
· Every city in the county would save money on jail fees, including $118,000 per year in Show Low, $64,000 per year in Pinetop, $40,000 annually in Snowflake, $328,000 annually in Winslow and $184,000 annually in Holbrook.
(1) comment
I personally will be voting against! Fear mongering to achieve your results is nothing but manipulation of tax payers, I personally know of excessive expenditures that are already misappropriated ..If it was so dire tell me how it's been buisness as usual excessive waste and all since being voted DOWN in November?.. A 20% decrease is not dire, you want change start soliciting buisness and manufacturing, promote economic growth instead of local agendas.. It's not as if the power plant closing is recent news, and yet how many frivolous cases have continued? New police cars? New renovations? ( Holbrook) new hires?...
