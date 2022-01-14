TUCSON — All three suspects in the April 2019 murder of 73-year-old arms collector Frank Bligh and the arson of his home have entered into plea agreements.
Blane and Susan Barksdale, ages 58 and 61, who, after pawning some of Bligh’s weapons in New Jersey, were apprehended in neighboring New York later that summer, but overpowered transport officers in southern Utah on the way back to Arizona to answer the charges.
Their escape from the transport led local authorities on a weeks-long manhunt in August 2019 which ended when the Barksdales were captured again near Punkin Center. They have since been held in Pima County on $1 million bonds, each. The third suspect, Blane’s nephew Brent Nathanial Mallard, 33, has admitted to torching Bligh’s home and he pleaded guilty early on in the case to one count of the arson of an occupied structure, a Class 2 Felony. Mallard was released from custody in September 2019 awaiting sentencing, although none of the three has been sentenced yet.
Blane’s case came on for hearing on Monday afternoon in Tucson and the Independent attended telephonically. He signed a plea agreement last month and the purpose of the hearing was to schedule a sentencing date for Blane, which is now set for April. Court records and the proceedings on Monday may have shed some light on the reason for the delays.
As stated, Nephew Mallard threw in the towel early on in the case and it is not unusual for the “little fish” to be leaned on hard in exchange for their help in catching the big fish, and it appears that authorities believe that Blane Barksdale is the most culpable of the three. Expect Mallard’s sentencing to be put off until Blane has been sentenced, remanded to prison and his case closed. Noteworthy is the fact that Mallard’s plea agreement has been sealed by court order and appears nowhere on record. Whether that is because he has promised in the agreement to cooperate with the authorities is not yet known, but because of possible perils involved for the cooperating defendant in such an exercise could be reason enough for sealing the document.
Likewise, Susan Barksdale pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of manslaughter, a Class 2 Felony. Her plea agreement is also unavailable and the clerk’s office of the Pima County Superior Court explained in an email this week that “The plea agreement for Ms. Susan Barksdale has been sealed and cannot be opened without a judge’s order.” Expect Susan’s sentencing to be put off as well, in the event Blane’s plea agreement gets upended, and it just might, for the following reason.
Blane pleaded guilty to the second degree murder of Frank Bligh, a Class 1 Felony, and the parties agreed that probation is not available as a sentence. Barksdale must serve 100% of his prison term which will be between “no less than 19 years or more than 22 years,” according to the agreement, which is available. The maximum sentence for the offense Blane pleaded guilty to is 25 years. However, the agreement provides that “The Defendant agrees to reveal the whereabouts of the remains of Victim Frank James Bligh to Tucson Police Department prior to sentencing. If the remain are not recovered before sentencing the State is permitted to withdraw from the plea agreement.”
During the scheduling hearing, the parties asked to approach the bench. The judge went off the record and the microphones were switched off. Therefore it is not known what the attorneys and the court discussed, but the sentencing was put off until April.
Also present at the hearing was the victim representative addressed by the court as “Mr. Bligh.” The deceased had a brother who has appeared numerous times in the case. In fact, one William Bligh was quoted as saying in a prior hearing that in his view, “(Susan) was the instigator to the whole thing.” It has been reported that Susan was a friend of the deceased. Once Susan’s case comes on for sentencing, the brother will most likely want to be heard. She faces a sentence ranging from probation (which could include up to one year in jail, not prison) to 12.5 years in the Department of Corrections.
Little is known about Blane Barksdale, except that he is alleged to have prior felony convictions. Court records indicate that he sometimes refused to be transported to the courthouse for hearings in this case, and unsuccessfully tried to fire his court-appointed attorney. Barksdale appeared on screen for Monday’s hearing but answered the judge in clear, polite tones, responding with phrases like, “Yes, sir, your honor.”
Blane’s sentencing is set for Friday, April 22, and this story will be updated as the cases are concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.