In the wake of demonstrations at the state capitol, Rim Country lawmakers are backing an effort to impose much tougher penalties on people who block streets, assault police officers or point laser beams at officers during a demonstration. Another bill would impose tough penalties on anyone who damages statutes.
Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Rep. Walt Blackman (R-Show Low) were among the half dozen sponsors of both of those bills. Barton and Blackman represent District 6 in the state House, a district that runs from the Grand Canyon into the White Mountains, including all of Rim Country.
The two bills — HB 2309 and HB2552 — have been making their way through various committees but have not yet come to a vote on the floor.
House Bill 2309 would impose a mandatory six-month jail sentence with no possibility of parole on anyone who commits an assault on a peace officer in the course of a violent or disorderly assembly. The statute would also classify aiming a laser pointer at a peace officer as a Class 6 Felony during a violent or disorderly assembly as well. The statute also makes causing any property damage a Class 6 felony during a demonstration, which normally doesn’t kick in until the property damage exceeds $10,000.
The measure would make blocking any roadway or public thoroughfare during a violent or disorderly assembly a class 6 felony. Normally, it’s a misdemeanor, with a far less serious penalty.
In addition, HB 2552 would also apply the penalties for aggravated criminal damage to the defacement of any “public or private monument, memorial or statue” or any other facility used for burial or memorializing the dead.
The measures come in the wake of a series of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Arizona in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Most of the demonstrations in Arizona were peaceful, but several spun out of control and rioters caused millions of dollars in damage to stores and property. At various points during the months of demonstrations, Gov. Doug Ducey deployed the National Guard and imposed a nighttime curfew. However, coverage of the events indicated that in some places police initiated force, with tear gas and batons. Hundreds of people were arrested in the course of the various demonstrations (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Floyd_protests_in_Arizona).
Ironically enough, the existing statute that HB2552 would amend also says blocking someone’s airway by apply pressure on the neck or throat also constitutes aggravated assault. Floyd died after a police officer restrained him by kneeling on his neck for an extended period.
The much harsher penalty for defacing statutes apparently also stemmed from this summer’s demonstrations against racism.
Last summer, a memorial to Arizona Confederate troops at the state capitol was doused with red paint. The memorial was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s in a protest against the Civil Rights movement. A man was arrested for throwing paint on the monument, which was power washed to remove the paint. The defacement was part of a national effort to bring down statutes to confederate war generals, which grew out of the Black Lives Matter protests.
Nothing wrong with having Confederate statues. If you drive around the east coast through the original colonies, you'll notice all the British union jack flags and statues of British kings. Look at all the statues of nazi war heroes in Germany today. Oh, and Italy has all those monuments of Benito Mussolini. I could talk about Stalin, but that's for another day. Is Wendy Rogers getting one?
Remind me next election to vote these Trumpites Out!
There is a video on YouTube of a group of guys with hot cars who, as a birthday present to a friend’s young son, staged a parade past his house. A couple of Karens objected to this and stood in the street blocking them. Someone, perhaps the Karens, called police. The cops assessed the situation and arrested the Karens for blocking traffic.
We already have laws that address blocking traffic, vandalism, assault and battery, and resisting police. Why not use them? HB 2309 and 2552 seem like buying a .30-06 to shoot rodents when you already have a perfectly good .22 at home.
Horse Rider excellent!! One has to wonder what government employees, Barton and Blackman are smoking. Their proposed legislation is a waste of time and taxpayer's money.
