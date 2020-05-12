WHITERIVER – With many persons in other areas of the state wishing to make contributions to the White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) Emergency Operations Center (EOC), May 2 was the date arranged for donations at the Bashas’ Superstition Mountain Drive location in Gold Canyon.
A 10 foot x 10 foot canopy was set up from 9 a.m. to noon to accept items such as bleach, cleaning supplies and sprays, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, gloves, masks and homemade cloth masks, hand soap and liquid soap, laundry soap, paper products, baby diapers, brooms and dustpans, trash bags, mops, rags, bottled water, Gatorade, and food boxes for quarantined families.
Members of the EOC Incident Command Team were on hand to accept the donations which were taken back to the Ft. Apache Indian Reservation to be distributed among those affected by COVID-19 in the community. And, they did not leave empty-handed.
With other areas in the state also wishing to contribute to the fund, Bashas’ on Oracle Road in Tucson will repeat the donation event on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.