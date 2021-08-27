SHOW LOW — Load up the kids and bring your appetite to the third annual Battle of the Bands & Vans to be held from 1 until 9 p.m. during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Frontier Park in Show Low.
Admission is $5 per person and includes five voting tokens. Ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
The dual-purpose event is presented by Greenhills Patient Center and Sparklight and will feature a people’s choice music and food competition with winners in both categories. Winners will be awarded cash prizes ranging from $200 up to $500.
Be sure to bring your favorite blanket or folding chair, because attractions will include live music, food vans, a beer garden, shopping and a kids zone including outdoor games, a bounce house and face painting.
Each paying person will be provided five tokens to spread throughout the event to their favorite band and/or favorite food.
From solo artist to rock bands, every family member is sure to have a good time. The lineup is as follows:
• C. D. Kovacs, 1 p.m.
• Centerfire, 2 p.m.
• Tajlyn, 3 p.m.
• Jazz Monkey, 4 p.m.
• Love Riot, 5 p.m.
• Station J, 6 p.m.
• 4th Hour, 7 p.m.
• Negative 32, 8 p.m.
Tasty Cuisine will add to the fun, as vendors showcase their talents.
Culinary Skol of Peoria returns this year with its deep-fried PB&J, ever popular with the grownups, as well as its gourmet burgers. Poppin’ Hot Kettle Corn will have nachos, pretzels, shaved ice and kettle corn, of course.
Locked & Loaded will be there with chicken wings, loaded potatoes, mac-and-cheese fries and pork sandwiches.
Louise Navajo Tacos will serve up Navajo tacos. Charlie’s Smokewagon will be there with its Texas barbecue.
Arizona’s Roasted Corn will have cup-roasted corn and drinks while corn dogs, hot dogs, Frito boats and popcorn will be available from Crocodyle Lyle’s.
Sweetpeas will have smoothies, cold drinks and more.
The entire event is organized, prepared and presented by Show Low Main Street, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the beautification of downtown Show Low, said organizer Denise Wiseman Stowe.
Past proceeds have been used for Show Low Main Street projects such as the way-finder signage, the Ninth Place and Deuce of Clubs decorative wall as well as landscaping. Many others are in the works. Event sponsorships are still available.
For more information, you can visit showlowmainstreet.org or call Wiseman Stowe at 623-340-4131.
