LINDEN — Census Bureau workers are going door to door trying to contact people who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
Rural areas like the White Mountains can be difficult for Census takers navigating dirt roads with signs that may be hard to find and addresses that are off the beaten path.
A staff member of the Independent ran into a Census taker on Saturday, Sept. 12, who needed help finding an address. The road was rocky, rutted and contained three different offshoots to the main road. She identified herself with multiple credentials and asked for help finding an address.
This scenario is more likely to be occurring between now and the Census Bureau deadline of Sept. 30.
This particular census taker conceded to the Independent that the White Mountains can be tricky when it comes to determining a population count because of those that live here part of the year.
“Please be patient with us,” said the Census taker. “We are not ‘the government’ and are doing a very important job for the U.S. Census Bureau.”
September is often the time of year when summer residents pack it up and retreat to their winter homes in the Valley, Tucson or other warm cities. Dual residency home owners may have already filled out a Census form for their winter home but their summer address may show ‘no response.’ Census takers must check and double check to make sure they have counted every household.
This particular Census taker was appreciative of the local help she received in finding the address of a person with two homes, two addresses. Then, there is the possibly of different numbers of residents living in each home, depending on the season.
The information gathered on the Census form or online remains confidential. In fact, the information cannot be released for publication for 72 years, said Kim Robinson, a U.S. Census Partnership Specialist for Northern Arizona. That means the information won’t be available publically until 2092.
Census information is used in many ways and only undertaken by the U.S. Census Bureau every 10 years. Federal funds are budgeted according to the most recent Census.
For more information:
For information on how to fill out a census form go to: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html. To get information by phone, call 844-330-2020.
Census Bureau employees, both temporary decennial employees and permanent field representatives, can be identified by their Census photo Identification and one or more of the following items:
- Laptop computer with a Census Bureau logo
- iPad with a Census Bureau logo
- iPhone with a Census Bureau logo
- Black canvas bag with a Census logo
- If you want to confirm that a person visiting an address is a legitimate Census Bureau employee, please call the Dallas Regional Census Center at 972-510-1800.
For any other questions regarding field operations, the phone number for the Flagstaff Area Census Office is 928-286-5519. The Flagstaff office covers Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai, Gila, Navajo, and Apache Counties. For other Census-related information, call Show Low Planning and Zoning Director Justen Tregaskes at 928- 532-4041.
