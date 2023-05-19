There was a bit of a shuffle as the Show Low City Council addressed leaks on Tuesday in their meeting — specifically, the leaks in the roof at city hall.
Public Works Director Bill Kopp took to the podium as council prepared to consider construction contracts for two new city projects.
Despite the item’s inclusion on the meeting’s agenda, Show Low mayor John Leech, Jr. announced that the council’s consideration for infrastructure improvements at Show Low Regional Airport would be tabled for a future meeting.
Before Kopp could speak about the second matter, the contract for construction on the Show Low City Hall roof, councilman Mike Allsop asked to be excused from the conversation.
He cited conflict of interest, saying the company who bid on the city hall project, Show Low’s KGJ Roofing, is expected to complete work at his property soon.
After he was excused, Kopp told council the 10-year warranty that came with city hall’s spray foam roofing system had expired.
He noted that, since 2022, “leaks have begun to appear,” saying the building’s roof was past the point of repair and would need to be completely replaced.
“The city’s fiscal year 2022 budget includes funding for the replacement of roofing at the city campus, but this work is not ready to begin,” Kopp said.
“Because of the existing leaky condition at city hall, staff feels that the roof should be repaired prior to the start of monsoon (season) in July.”
Kopp said the funds needed to make the repairs had already been budgeted for, albeit for the 2024 city plan; but due to the severity of the damage, staff was asking to move on with the project sooner.
The work would include the installation of over 10,700 square feet of thermoplastic polyolefin roofing and an accompanying ice-and-water barrier to prevent similar damage in the future.
While three companies were offered the opportunity to bid on the project, KGJ Roofing submitted the city’s single proposal for $91,465.09.
Kopp confirmed that repairs would come paired with a warranty of a minimum 15 years but was negotiating with the construction company to have it increased to 20 years.
The council considered a motion to award the work and associated funds to KGJ Roofing for an amount “not to exceed” the proposal, which passed unanimously.
Immigrant concerns
During the call to public, Trumped Store owner Steve Slaton addressed council regarding his concerns about undocumented immigrants from Mexico.
Slaton claims to have seen “many, many illegals on the streets” in front of his business and said the immigrants “appear to be getting in our dumpster,” theorizing that they may be “looking for food.”
Slaton claimed two Arizona cities have been “over-ran,” noting that he believes smaller, rural communities would not be able to handle the influx of immigrants.
Slaton asked city council and staff to meet with Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse and construct an “action plan” to handle, in his words, a “massive wave of illegals.”
Afterwards, Leech said city staff were aware of concerns, but said he didn’t know if local law enforcement were actively addressing the issue.
