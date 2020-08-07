HOLBROOK — Less than 30% of Navajo County voters turned out to participate in the 2020 primary election.
According to the Navajo County Recorder’s Office just 28.58% of the county’s 66,982 voters actually cast a ballot in the 2020 primary. In all just 19,143 people in Navajo County voted in the primary.
Statewide 30.32% of voters turned out to vote in the 2020 primary.
Fern Benally led the race to be placed on the Democratic ticket for the Navajo County Board of Supervisors in District 1 with 981 votes to capture 34.11% of the vote. Lee Jack Sr. was second in the race with 950 votes while Roy Laughter was third with 945 votes.
Daryl Seymore tallied 1,904 votes and took home 52.09% of the Republican votes in District 4. His opponent Greg Butler totaled 1,138 votes and Allison Hephner received 613 votes.
Melinda Hardy led the race for Judge of the Navajo County Superior Court in Division 2 with a commanding 5,552 votes, equaling 65.93%. Robert Higgins received 2,869 votes in that race.
In Navajo County 9,952 Republicans cast ballots while Democrats tallied 9,136.
In other categories, 36 Libertarians voted while 19 ballots were labeled non-partisan and 25 ballots came back blank.
Voter turnout based on political parties, was 42.59% of registered Republicans and 36.31% of Democrats.
In the hotly contested Republican race for the State Senate in District 6 between Sylvia Allen and Wendy Rogers, Rogers prevailed in Navajo County 2,365 to 2,321.
Voter turnout in Apache County was the lowest of any county in Arizona at 11.16%, with just 5,488 of the county’s 49,179 registered voters casting ballots Tuesday.
Larry Noble captured the Democratic Party nod in the race for Apache County Recorder with 2,242 votes or 63.37%. Lee Murray was second in the race with 1,283 votes or 36.36%.
Richard Davis led the race for Springerville Town Council with 98 votes and 33.91% along with second place finisher Steve West with 84 votes and 29.07%.
Shelly Reidhead was third in the race with 82 votes or 28.37% while Kevin Burk garnered 25 votes.
John Phelps led the race for Eagar Town Council for the next 4 years with 277 votes or 48.51% while Debra Seely also passed the test in second plac e with 171 votes and 29.95%.
Randy Nicoll captured a 2-year seat on the council as he was unopposed and got 281 votes.
In St. Johns, the number of votes for candidates running for city council topped any other candidate running. In all, 434 votes were cast for write ins verses 374 votes for the leading named candidate in the race Spence Udall. Third was Tanya Cohen.
No information has yet been provided as to who the write in votes were cast for but St. Johns city clerk Cindy Lee said votes were received for two people in the write-in category.
