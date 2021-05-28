SHOW LOW — With more than 20,000 votes tallied, the Best of the White Mountains winners are about to be announced.
In April, White Mountain Publishing (the parent company of the White Mountain Independent or WMI) invited readers to vote on their favorite businesses in the White Mountain area. Those votes are being tabulated by an independent national corporation and the top three in each of more than 140 business categories will be publicly announced in a WMI publication in July.
The Best of the White Mountains contest is sponsored by Summit Healthcare.
“It is the first-ever community driven contest that White Mountain Publishing has done,” said contest organizer Erika Lovegrove. “We are doing this for the community and the community completely votes for the winners. The votes are tallied through a third-party called Second Street. There is no way that the results can be changed.”
The top three winners in each category will be featured in a “Best of the White Mountains” magazine that is expected to be published in the White Mountain Independent in July. The winner of each category will be announced at a “Gala Banquet” probably held at the Hon-Dah Casino when COVID-19 restrictions permit. If pandemic restrictions won’t allow for a banquet to take place, winners will be announced in an upcoming edition of the White Mountain Independent newspaper.
An example of category in the competition include things like best restaurant, best hotel, best Mexican food, best business, best real estate agent and etc.
Lovegrove said businesses included in the voting include operations in Heber-Overgaard, Show Low, Snowflake, Taylor, Pinetop-Lakeside, Springerville and Eagar.
“The last day to vote was April 30. We have to get all the results from Second Street and we have to check the credibility of each business to make sure the winners do have services or products in that actual category. We have to make sure every business was correctly in their category,” said Lovegrove.
The winners of this contest are determined strictly by the tabulation of community votes and not by what each business pays for the honor of being chosen like other contests.
“The top three will be contacted soon by a White Mountain Publishing representative to make sure we get all of their details correct in our upcoming magazine,” said Lovegrove.
