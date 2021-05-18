ARIZONA — The U.S Marshal’s Office and the FBI encourage people to be wary of scams that make the rounds at all times of the year.
And during the COVID 19 pandemic that began in January of last year, there have been a lot of them.
Typically the scammers tell victims they have a warrant or some other court order for the victim’s arrest, or that the victim owes some sort of fine or penalty, and that not paying that fine, penalty or fake bond amount will result in their arrest.
The scammers tell victims to purchase a debit card like Green Dot or a gift card and read the number of the card to make payment.
“During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. Intended victims are told they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine, or by depositing an/or transferring funds into bitcoin or other crypto-currency,” Glisson wrote in the May 13 public service announcement.
No law enforcement agency or government agency will do that.
In a May 13 press release from Deputy U.. Marshal Jim Glisson urging people to report any and all scam phone calls or emails they get to the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission, he reminded everyone that some very savvy scammers know how to spoof local and other area codes to fool caller ID, and will use real badge numbers and names of actual federal judges and law enforcement individuals to make it look/sound as though their demands for payment are legitimate when they are not.
Things to remember:
• U.S. Marshals or other law enforcement will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.
• Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
• Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.
• You can remain anonymous when you report.
• Authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller
The Department of Justice launched the National Elder Fraud Hotline, which provides services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed. The hotline’s toll free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).
Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center: www.ic3.gov
Federal Trade Commission link: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov
