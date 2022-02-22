ST. JOHNS — Accused murderer Dave Allen LaPorte, 56, is set for jury trial on March 22 in the Apache County Superior Court. LaPorte was arrested on Nov. 5, 2019 on three charges including first degree murder of his wife, a Class 1 felony, concealing a dead body and tampering with evidence. This month, the parties are in a big fight over whether a crime lab destroyed blood spatter evidence on the murder weapon, evidence that could have helped the defense, La Porte claimed. Although he is charged with three felony crimes, La Porte is presumed by law to be innocent.
Background
On Nov. 2, 2019, LaPorte called the St. Johns Police Department to report that his wife, Tessy Lou LaPorte, 49, was missing. Officers responded to the marital residence in the 800 block of West 2nd Place North in St. Johns. The police said that after talking with LaPorte and “seeing evidence within the home,” La Porte barricaded himself into the home. He then apparently slit his own throat and wrists in a suicide attempt, court filings stated.
During a meeting with the Independent after a December 2019 hearing on the case, St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey said that LaPorte was ultimately persuaded to give up and that one of Spivey’s new officers, on the job for only 11 months then, de-escalated the situation by convincing LaPorte to allow the officers in, if for no other reason, to get LaPorte medical attention, and fast. He had lost a lot of blood.
Spivey said that the mediating officer was a former acquaintance of LaPorte from high school. It could have ended far differently, the chief observed. La Porte was rushed to a medical facility in the Valley. He was released and on Nov. 5 was booked into the Apache County Jail. At his first court appearance on December 1, 2019, La Porte had a literally ear-to-ear gash along his throat held together with about 30 bright metal staples.
The case has been delayed by the pandemic; in fact, at the beginning of the COVID-19 scare, the Arizona Supreme Court suspended the court rule meant to observe a defendant’s speedy trial rights. There were also impediments to in-person, lawyer-client meetings due to health protocols at the jail.
Another sticking point was the victim’s phone which investigators impounded. LaPorte’s lawyer, Dwane M. Cates said that before the plea talks go any further, he’d like to see “conversations,” probably texts messages, on that phone. But so far, investigators have been unable to unlock it. According to the lawyers, the phone or phones have been re-sent off to the Department of Public Safety’s crime lab for another stab at achieving access. The prosecutor at the time, now Hon. Pro Tem Judge Garrett Whiting of that court, remarked that maybe La Porte himself could provide access, like a password, but it’s yet unknown if La Porte can or will do that. Without La Porte’s “cooperation,” said Whiting, “The ability of DPS to break into the modern phone is very limited.”
Joseph Young is now proscutor in the case for the state.
Apple phones at least, will disable after 10 incorrect password attempts. The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Apple twice seeking assistance in that regard. One suit was brought in 2018 regarding the killing of 14 persons by Syed Farook in San Bernadino; the second regarded the Pensacola naval base killings by Saudi Air Force Lt. Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, according a January 7, 2020 New York Times article. The DOJ dropped both suits after they found another way to access the phones in those cases, and the law about a manufacturer’s obligations to law enforcement in cases like that, if any, was still unsettled. It is one thing to order a turn over information that a manufacturer has; it is quite another to force a manufacturer to create software to unlock a cell phone for law enforcement, which software didn’t yet exist.
Lead-up to trial
In anticipation of the looming jury trial, the parties have filed a number of motions with the court which shed some light on the case. First, each of the attorneys have agreed that the court should allow telephonic testimony at trial of some of each side’s expert witnesses. Then, the defense asked for money to hire investigators or experts because the original retainer La Porte plunked down for his defense has been all used up. Before Judge Latham would consider the request, he asked Defense Counsel Cates to make an avowal in writing to the court that there’s no money left, which Cates did.
Finally, La Porte wants the court to instruct the jury that the state lost or destroyed evidence in this case that the court should instruct the jury that whatever the lost or destroyed evidence was, the jury must presume that the missing evidence would have favored the defendant.
The gun
In this case, La Porte has given notice that the defense to the charge that he intentionally caused the death of Tessy is one of “accidental discharge” of a the pistol. He expects to claim that in her last moments alive, Tessy was very drunk — after her death she was allegedly found to have a .26 % level of alcohol in her system — almost four times the presumed impairment level for driving. She was distressed, La Porte suggests, had a pistol and threatened suicide. The gun discharged when La Porte was trying to take it away from her and the shot killed her. La Porte told the authorities where they could find the gun; it was impounded and sent to the Department of Public Safety lab for analysis.
In order to show that that’s the way it happened, defense counsel asked the county attorney to have the crime lab swab the inside and outside barrel of the gun and test the swabs for specks of blood. Cates believed that specks of the victims’ blood would prove that the gun discharged at close range, and if the DPS crime lab didn’t intend to so test it, the defense team would. But in the meantime, the gun must not be test fired, Cates urged, because a test fire would destroy or lose the specks of blood in the barrel that the defense predicted a swab would find.
After about four months, the state told Cates that the gun had been test fired and no swab of the inside of the barrel was taken. The state explained that no inside-the-barrel test was done because the crime lab technician didn’t see any blood there, an explanation the defense rejects, urging that the blood expected to be found there would have been microscopic and not visible to the naked eye. The defense believes that failing to swab the inside of the barrel of the gun before the test had foreclosed any possibility of blood being found and therefor, the state destroyed or lost evidence thus entitling the defense to a “Willets” instruction to the jury. The name comes from the case of State v. Willits, a 1964 Arizona Supreme Court opinion about what to do if the government loses or destroys evidence that favored the accused.
Prosecutor Young filed a 12-page response urging the court to deny the motion. First, Young stated that after the murder “defendant hauled the Victim’s body to the outskirts of town and dumped her body on the side of the road.” After an “initial investigation,” La Porte “superficially” sliced his own neck and wrist and barricaded himself in the shared residence.
Once in custody, La Porte allegedly told investigators that he tried to give Tessy a hug, felt a gun behind her back, which “then went off, but he (La Porte) doesn’t know how.” He then hid the .45 caliber weapon under a sandbag in the backyard. The state claims that St. John’s Police told the examiner at the crime lab of the defendant’s request to look for “blowback or staining” on the gun. But the tech there said that the heat of the discharge of the bullet would have destroyed any blood in the barrel. She did, however, swab and test the outside of the barrel, the scientific result of which was “inconclusive.”
From a legal perspective, the state argues that based on rulings in other Arizona cases with similar facts, that a Willets instruction to a jury is not appropriate merely because a more exhaustive investigation could have been made. That gunshot suicides only produce barrel blood in about half the cases, and that any inside-the-barrel blood would have been burned up upon La Porte shooting his wife, not the test fire of the gun at the lab.
As of press time, the court has not yet ruled on the matter.
(1) comment
Everyone who knew Tess will understand how ridiculous the suicide theory is. Tess was a beautiful, strong and independent woman. A survivor. Tess loved her kids, grandkids, sisters, brothers, and mother immensely. Tess loved and cared for her 20+ dogs just as much, if not more. She was newly married, had a new home, new job, and was enthusiastic about the future. From a suicide perspective, Tess's protective factors far outweighed her risk factors. The defendant deserves to be on trial and held accountable for all of his actions.
