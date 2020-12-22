EAGAR — The attempted murder cases against James Phillip Anderson, 35, of Eagar was set to conclude in the Apache County Superior Court on Dec. 16.
But a last minute snag derailed the whole thing; namely, the sudden discovery of four additional victims: a married couple with two children who had written letters to the county attorney and to the judge asking why the crimes against them had been ignored. That set in motion a long discussion about what certainly seemed to be a major screw up and the participants still haven’t figured out what to do about it. But one thing was clear — Anderson was not sentenced and the parties will go back to the drawing board to try to unwind this significant tangle involving the rights of victims under Arizona law.
Anderson had pleaded guilty on Dec. 2 to aggravated assault and drug paraphernalia, charges which arose from his shooting a 9mm pistol at Cruz Gonzales III on Sept. 9 in Eagar. He was set to be sentenced to 10 months in jail followed by intensive probation and in-patient treatment for meth use. The agreed-upon sentence was crafted by defense counsel Benjamin Brewer and Deputy County Attorney Garrett Whiting and set out in a plea agreement which the court apparently accepted after a change of plea.
Last Wednesday Anderson appeared in custody in front of Judge C. Allen Perkins with both attorneys ready to go. That’s when Prosecutor Whiting dropped a bombshell: the State of Arizona was not prepared to honor the agreement and moved to withdraw from it. Even over Zoom, it was clear that Defense Counsel Brewer was absolutely stunned. He quickly and correctly recognized that the development “puts me in a very awkward position,” he told the court. “It is really frustrating to go through the effort of getting this case resolved,” only to have it fall apart and not to even be told beforehand, Brewer said.
The problem appears to be that the four newly discovered victims, named in court “the Shepherds” (phonetic spelling) and their two children were interviewed by the Apache County Sheriff’s deputies but listed in police reports only as witnesses. They were given victim right’s forms which the adults filled out, but word never got to the county attorney that the four were actually victims of Anderson’s alleged acts. So they wrote letters to the county attorney’s office. Deputy Prosecutor Whiting got them literally minutes before court that morning had and texted Brewer that there was a big problem. Brewer apparently hadn’t read the text yet, after all, he was in court talking with his client. The adult Shepherds were present by phone at Wednesday’s hearing.
It is big problem because victims have rights, and if the Shepherds were, say, shot at like Gonzales was, Anderson should have been charged with at least four other aggravated assault or attempted murder charges, depending on the evidence. That’s why Whiting wants of the Dec. 2 agreement. But because the court already accepted Anderson’s guilty plea, it’s very hard for either side to get out of it now, and must show what is called in the law “manifest injustice” to a party and that is a very high burden.
It really puts the defense “between a rock and hard place,” as Brewer characterized it, because if he opposes the withdrawal and wins, the state can just turn around and bring new charges from the Shepherds against Anderson. But in defending the new charges, Anderson would start out as an already-convicted felon from the Gonzales charges even before he begins negotiations to resolve the Shepherd charges. In other words, he would have prior felonies before the Shepherd charges are even filed.
Judge Perkins seized on the problem immediately as well.
“I can yell at the prosecutor and yell at the police, but I cannot deprive victims (the Shepherds) of their rights,” he said.
On the other hand, if he won’t let the state out of the agreement and proceeds with sentencing Anderson, he puts Anderson “in more jeopardy,” the judge said because as stated, he’d have prior felony convictions going into the new charges. Perkins said he’d received the Shepherd’s letters but didn’t read them.
For Garret Whiting’s part, he seemed genuinely sorry about the whole mess. On behalf of his office he accepted full responsibility for the screw up, even though it doesn’t appear to be the county attorney’s fault. He apologized to Mr. Brewer, especially about the late notice, which couldn’t be helped, and he apologized to the court. Whiting stated that he was not that interested in placing blame, and pledged to work with the defense and the Shepherds to get past the problem. In all, it seemed a heartening display of professionalism by all involved.
The next court date is Jan. 13.
(1) comment
Just one more sad example of poor management and supervision in the Fiefdom of Apache County.
