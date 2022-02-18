HOLBROOK — In the last few weeks, law enforcement has been very busy seizing large amounts of deadly, illegal drugs and apprehending alleged violent fugitives from out of state who are wanted on charges including murder, child sex crimes, rape, illegal weapons and the possession, sale and transport of dangerous drugs. The information below comes from press releases issued by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tori Gorman, and an email from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s public affairs unit. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proved guilty in a court of law.
Violent fugitives
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that on the morning of Wednesday, February 9, a DPS trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet SUV for moving violations on Interstate 40 eastbound near Winslow. According to a press release, the driver failed to stop and continued eastbound, with troopers in pursuit. Spike strips in the road at milepost 277, placed there by troopers, deflated one of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle came to a stop shortly after, and both the driver and passenger were safely detained. Troopers also reportedly located a loaded 9mm pistol inside the vehicle.
The passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Antonio A. Watson, of Robinsonville, Mississippi, initially provided false identification. When troopers determined his true identity, Watson was found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for two counts of first-degree murder out of Tennessee. Watson is also the subject of a warrant for failure to appear on dangerous drug charges in Florida. He was arrested for the warrants and faces additional charges of aggravated taking identity of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a narcotic drug.
The driver, 31-year-old Xavier D. Stitts, of The Colony, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail on charges including unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. From the information provided it appears the felony he was accused of committing while having the gun, was the unlawful flight from police.
The arrest of Watson and Stitts follows a January 26, arrest of a suspected rapist. On that day, a detective with the Major Crimes Apprehension Team in Navajo County was working a drug sales investigation allegedly involving Jesse Baptiste (54) of Show Low, a suspected narcotic drug dealer in the area. With help from the US Marshals Service, it was learned that Baptiste was wanted in the State of Louisiana for a number of sex crimes such as rape, domestic battery by alleged strangulation, numerous counts of sexual battery allegedly involving a 10-year-old, indecent behavior with a juvenile and intimidating a witness; all allegedly happened in Louisiana.
Because of the violent nature of the charges, the Arizona Violent Offender Task Force and MCAT Detectives successfully apprehended Baptiste on February 3 and he is awaiting extradition to Louisiana from the Navajo County Jail. Sheriff David M. Clouse said, “The partnership that Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has with the United States Marshals Service is very valuable for locating and apprehending violent criminals that flee to our area. The Sheriff’s Office is very appreciative of US Marshal David Gonzales and his Deputies for the long-time cooperative partnership.”
Deadly drugs
On Feb. 11, at approximately 8:27 a.m., Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop again on Interstate 40 near milepost 295 in the Holbrook area. During the traffic stop, K-9 (drug dog) Zolton was deployed to sniff out contraband, alerted on the vehicle. The law considers that the use of a canine for that purpose does not constitute a search under the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but if the animal alerts to the substances it was trained to sniff out, that supplies the probable cause officials need to conduct a search.
In this case, a search of the vehicle revealed five pounds, over 22,000 pills, of suspected fentanyl and 4.7 pounds of black tar Heroin. The estimated street value is over one-half a million dollars, $510,000. Daimer Morales-Vazquez (47) of Phoenix, and Irene Rodriguez-Cervantes (45) of Mesa, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Transportation of Narcotic Drugs for Sale, Possess of Narcotic Drugs for Sale and Possession of Narcotic Drugs.
That bust follows a Feb. 3, seizure of six pounds of meth. On that day, NCSO deputies were patrolling the Kayenta area in the course of the aggressive traffic enforcement campaign that the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety teamed up to implement. After the deputies made a traffic stop on Highway 160 at milepost 283, near Kayenta, they searched the vehicle (reportedly with consent) and found nearly six pounds of methamphetamine and one gram of cocaine, the street value of which is over $190,000.
Arrested in that incident were Juan De Jesus Romero (31) and Ryan Q. Rangel (26) both of El Mirage, booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale and Transportation of Dangerous Drugs. A third suspect, Ramon Isaac Velasquez -Llanes (21) of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs, Promoting Prison Contraband, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.