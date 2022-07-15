Bii’Nalwod, a tribal sisterhood, delivered Comfort Care packages to the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department on July 7. Pictured are, from left, PLPD Administrative Assistant Mary Willey, Cmdr. Daniel Wilkey, Chief Dan Barnes and Bii’Nalwod members Dawnafe Whitesinger, Jandi Craig and KeAloha Douma.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department was visited by Dawnafe Whitesinger, Jandi Craig and KeAloha Couma, members of Bii’Nalwod, a tribal woman’s group, on July 7 as part of their Comfort Care Initiative.
Whitesinger, one of the Bii’Nalwod group, lives in Pinetop and is originally from Whiteriver. She represents District 5 for Navajo County and is chairwoman for the second time on the Navajo County Board of Supervisors.
The goal of the Comfort Care Initiative was to deliver over 100 Comfort Care bags to local police departments for them to use when responding to traumatic events involving children.
Each comfort bag — aka a backpack — is filled with a stuffed animal, a small quilt and a book. Some of the quilts were handmade but everything donated or purchased is child-size so that it would fit in the backpack.
The Whiteriver Police Department also received Comfort Care bags on April 4. Following the delivery of the bags to Whiteriver, a post on the Bii’Nalwod Facebook page stated, “May the children who receive our bags know that their community loves and cares for them.”
