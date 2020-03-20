PHOENIX – Rep. Walt Blackman (R-6) recently announced the launch of a free tuition program for American service members living abroad who may be impacted by coronavirus-related school closures.
Rep. Blackman worked with Venture International Academy to develop the program. In the event that service members are forced to take their children out of school because of the coronavirus, Venture International Academy will now offer free tuition for those military children.
“Coronavirus has forced many military families stationed across the globe to be relocated back to their original ‘home-of-record,’ which could be located in a place with failing schools,” said Rep. Blackman. “This program will give families more options when it comes to educating their children during this difficult time and can ensure that students continue to receive educational instruction similar to what they’re already accustomed to.”
“I am very pleased that I can continue to serve in some capacity to assist our military and their families,” said Rep. Blackman. “By working to secure this agreement with Venture International Academy, military families and their children will have one less thing to worry about if they are forced to relocate. This is a way to take care of service members and their families.”
