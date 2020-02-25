CONCHO — Denise Blackwood, who is facing 10 felony counts of animal neglect, was a director of an Arizona domestic non-profit corporation called Everland Sanctuary & K9 Kamp. Everland is alleged to be an organization that finds homes for retired police dogs. According to the records at the Arizona Corporation Commission, the company is “active,” and Denise Blackwood took office Jan. 4, 2018, as a director.
Everland Sanctuary
and Danielle Trepanier
Everland has another director, one Danielle Trapanier, who worked as the manager for the Barkin’ Basement Thrift Store in Show Low. Trapanier is the focus of an Aug. 10, 2018, departmental report from the Gallup, New Mexico, Animal Control Department. Animal Control in Gallup says that they started an investigation when an elderly couple, Jodie and John Moen, brought a dog into them Aug. 9, 2018, asking that it be euthanized because it kept biting people, and had bitten someone in Concho the day before.
The couple up and moved from Concho the very day their dog bit someone and told animal control that they received the dog from Trepanier, presented to them as a “trained service canine,” according to the report.
At the time of adoption, the Moens said that Trepanier (or Everland) provided no tags or vaccination records, and the dog had “bloody diarrhea.” Trepanier reportedly told the couple that was due to the dog having been fed rabbits, because the Trepanier’s “shelter” near Rattle Road in Concho didn’t have money for dog food. Trepanier vigorously disputes that — see below. The couple adopted the dog anyway.
Gallup Animal Control, having learned that the dog had no vaccination records, euthanized it, dissected its brain and fortunately, tests for rabies came back negative.
The Independent spoke with the dog bite victim who asked to remain anonymous. The victim suffered a bite to the left knee but said that the real trauma came from the knowledge that the animal had no vaccination records or tags, and that the “police” did nothing to locate the dog.
Trepanier was employed by the dog bite victim at a business in Concho, but she abruptly quit when her employer asked for vaccination records which Trepanier could not produce, the victim said. This person said that Apache County law enforcement “was not helpful” in locating the dog, so after calling every humane society that the victim could think of, found the agency in New Mexico that had the animal.
While still in Arizona, the Moens told animal control that they had gone onto Trepanier’s sanctuary off Rattle Road. In the report on file with Gallup, they described a scene eerily similar to the Apache County Sheriff’s description of Director Denise Blackwood’s alleged properties.
It was a “doggie prison,” the couple told animal control, with dogs tied to trees without water or shelter, dogs jammed into crowded kennels, a sick horse (which later died of colic) and general “substandard” conditions, according to the report.
The report also stated that “Daniella (sic) may have had good intentions when she started this, but she is in way over her head.”
The Independent reached out to Gallup Animal Control to see if they had contacted Apache County Sheriff concerning the incident, but received no response.
In a telephone interview with the Independent on Feb. 19, Trapanier and her husband Allen Shouse, strongly disputed the information contained in the report. First, Trepanier says that she started Everland Sanctuary when she first moved here about three years ago to fulfill her “dream” of founding a sanctuary for retired “military, police and fire” dogs. Lacking business savvy, she says that she included Blackwood as a director because Blackwood presented herself as worldly and an experienced businesswoman. Blackwood, she says, never had any role in Everland’s operation, is not “affilited with us,” and never even attended one board meeting.
Trepanier says the only thing she represented the biting dog to be was “old.” There was no bloody diahrrea, it was not fed rabbits; she provided vaccination records for the dog and the couple who adopted the dog have never been to her sanctuary. Her 40-acre property is clean, well-maintained and she invites anyone to see it on her Facebook page.
Her husband Shouse claims that Everland eventually stalled because of “a lot of women gossipers,” which has hurt their efforts, but they will plow ahead with their dream. Trepanier says she was unaware that Everland’s filings with the Arizona Corporation Commission still listed Blackwood as a director and that she and Trepanier are listed as sharing an address in Phoenix, which they never have. Trepanier says she has filed amendments with the commission.
Public records in Arizona list no criminal charges filed against Trepanier with regard to the Rattle Road property.
Danielle Trepanier’s current employer speaks highly of her as do others in the community.
Neighbors speak out about lack of law enforcement response
Last week, The Independent sat down with a group of Concho neighbors to hear their views about the alleged animal abuse. Over soft drinks at Ray’s BBQ, the residents uniformly were shocked and heartbroken at the allegations against Blackwood. They are astonished that local owners still rent properties to Blackwood and count at least three properties allegedly inhabited by Blackwood which were left totally trashed including properties near Blue Diamond Road, Kiwi Ranch and a site-built home near the post office in Concho Valley.
The owner of that home, Jeff Rogers, told The Independent in a telephonic interview on Feb. 19 that he rented that home to Blackwood and she signed a year’s lease. She got behind on the rent and when she moved out, he found yet another “horrible” scene. He believes that she had kept dogs in every room, the place was “trashed,” and he found three dead puppies there as well as piles of feces throughout. He estimates the cost of repair was about $20,000. His minor son buried the puppies, and was greatly distressed.
Rogers said he took pictures and called the sheriff to come out to take a report. The sheriff’s office did not respond to the property that day, not after Rogers called again the next day; not ever. Rogers says that the sheriff’s department is “jacked,” that they just weren’t interested and he got no relief whatsoever from the sheriff, not even a police report.
Two things are clear from the residents, who did not want to be named. One, they love their animals and two, they simply do not trust the authorities in Apache County to do their jobs. Their concern is underscored by the fact that a dog bite victim had to track down the dog that bit them, having gotten no help from officials, and the fact that no deputies would even visit Rogers’ house.
The residents are heartened that charges have been filed in one case, but vow to keep a close eye on the process. They hope that justice is served and the matter is not swept under the rug, which in their view, happens a lot. At least a dozen spectators attended Blackwood’s last court date, and they intend to follow it closely.
Blackwood’s next court date is March 4.
(1) comment
As a Concho resident familiar with all parties invovled. The only connection Denise Blackwood had with Everland was on Paper only. Denise fooled a lot of us in Concho and I can easily see how she could con her way into being listed as a Director for Everland. The Moens were responsible for the biting incident, at that time they had the dog for three weeks. An ex police or military K-9 is not the kind of animal you take to public places, which is where the incident happened. The Moens knew this but then tried to blame Everland Sanctuary. The were told to bring the dog back to Everland but refused then left town. Everland is an outstanding rescue I have personally visited and the owners including Danielle have done so much for their animals. They have No association with Blackwood's crimes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.