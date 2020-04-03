ST. JOHNS — Denise Blackwood pleaded guilty last Monday to one count of intentionally or knowingly subjecting a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment, a mastiff-type dog, a Class 5 felony. That was charged as the first count in a 10-count complaint filed in the Apache County Superior Court on Feb. 10. She also pleaded guilty to intentionally subjecting an animal under her custody or control to cruel neglect or abandonment that caused the animal serious physical injury, in this case, a deceased dog, a Class 6 felony. That charge was the first count in a 14-count complaint filed the same day. The other 16 felonies and six misdemeanors she was charged with in the two separate cases will be dismissed.
The two cases arose from the condition of two properties allegedly occupied by Blackwood in the Concho area where Sheriff’s deputies found horrific scenes of dead and neglected dogs, goats, horses and fowl. She was once listed as a director of an animal rescue non-profit with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
The parties stipulated in the plea agreement that Blackwood is to be placed on a maximum term of supervised probation for three years on each charge, the probation to run concurrently with each other. That means that while she is serving one three-year period of probation, at the same time, she will be serving the other three-year period.
Probation terms will include that she “agrees not to own, possess, or be the responsible party or custodian for any animal,” not only during the three years of probation, but for the rest of her life. As part of probation, she would avoid prison time but could be sentenced up to one year in the county jail starting when she is sentenced. If she violates any term of her supervised probation, for example, by possessing an animal or by failing to remain a law-abiding citizen, she could go to prison for a maximum of 4.5 years.
She could also be fined up to $150,000 per charge. She will have to pay $1,000 for costs of prosecution, and “actual medical costs incurred by the county,” and may have to pay a portion of the county’s costs of her court-appointed lawyer. Other terms, including any jail time, will be decided at sentencing, which is set for June 15, 9:30 am.
