PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Sliding into a new role for the town, Bridgett Blake received unanimous approval from the council on Oct. 1 as the new library manager.
Town Manager Keith Johnson introduced Blake, saying that many already know her because she has been in the community her whole life.
Johnson said that while Blake was working on her college degree she was required to work as an intern. Primarily working with Finance Director Kevin Rodolph she exhibited the qualities of being a hard worker, having attention to detail and a being a quick learner.
When the grant coordinator position was vacated, the town brought Blake on as a part time special projects grant coordinator.
“She grew into that quite well,” said Johnson, “and I mean, when you talk to Bridgett about grants you think you are talking to about a 10 to 15 year person, but she picked that up very, very quickly and has kept a great eye on things.”
Johnson said Blake’s responsibilities grew over time and when the need arose for an HR and benefits coordinator, the town increased her hours and she has proven to be a great resource for the town.
“She has a great passion for the library,” said Johnson. “We did receive other applications. They were long on academic credentials but short on experience.”
Johnson said that while they were just talking about the position, Blake was already putting together an action plan.
“That is just the kind of person she is,” said Johnson. “She doesn’t let the grass grow under her feet. It will be hard to replace her here at town hall yet we know there is a tremendous need at our library and that she will wrap up things and be able to increase the library’s role in our community.”
With regard to Blake’s current position, Johnson said that Malaina Spillman of Public Works will now work more on the contracts and grants for her department. He said the police department already handles theirs and the library will handle their own. Kristi Salskov, who has a medical background, will add to her responsibilities with the benefits coordinator in HR. He said that even with Blake’s new role as library manager she will remain a resource for the town.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin congratulated Blake and said, “We are looking forward to seeing what you can do over there.”
Blake is married to Community Development Director Cody Blake.
(0) comments
