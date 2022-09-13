HEBER-OVERGAARD — As president of an innovative company called Sigma CUTS, accused fraudster Willie “Blu” Mitchell claimed that he was developing a training facility and residence for homeless “selected apprentices” located at 1915 Chevlon Road in Heber-Overgaard. He has since pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud and faces 30 years in federal prison.
Background
During the COVID-19 pandemic, certain government agencies began comparing notes about a number of federal relief loans originating in Arizona; specifically, exactly who had applied for and received approximately $9 million through the so-called Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP handed out forgivable federally guaranteed loans from participating banks to employers in an effort to keep employees paid during the deliberate shutdown of the economy to slow the spread of the virus.
The investigation resulted in over 80 criminal charges in six separate indictments returned by a federal grand jury sitting in Phoenix.
The criminal charges
Mitchell was charged with the majority of them. The indictments alleged that Mitchell and alleged accomplices committed felony crimes including bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy for allegedly scamming federal guaranteed loans for COVID-19 relief funds to the tune of about $8 million from Western State Bank, which participated in the PPP by providing the funds.
After his arrest, a federal magistrate judge has kept Mitchell in custody writing that “defendant is a danger to the community and requires the detention of the defendant pending the trial in this case.” She also found Mitchell to be a “serious flight risk.”
The various businesses that Mitchell and others allegedly used to defraud included U.C.C.A.N!, Sigmas CUTS, The Lotto Club, Sigma CUTS Medical Training, Sigma CUTS School of Beauty and Red Pill LLC. CUTS is an acronym of College, University, Trade and School, Mitchell explained to the Independent in June 2020.
In short, the six separate indictments, which all include Mitchell, paint a picture of amateur schemers who didn’t have enough business smarts to know that employee wages and taxes must be reported to Arizona’s Department of Economic Security and the glaring absence of any such reports on file there raised flags too red to be ignored. Maybe Mitchell and his alleged accomplices also didn’t know that submitting a false IRS form to a government agency, the Small Business Administration, would be cross checked by sister agencies.
Co-defendant pleads guilty
Co-defendant Darrell Lieteau’s guilty plea was filed in court on May 24 and the charge he admitted to, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, five years probation and a maximum fine of $250,000, according to the plea agreement. The charge is in regard to Lieteau’s activities with the LLC Red Pill Infosec, incorporated in November 2017 by Lieteau, who was its managing member. Mitchell was Red Pill’s president.
Like other PPP applications involved in other indictments, Red Pill said it had 92 employees working in cybersecurity and having a monthly payroll of $672,800. The indictments also allege a false IRS form 940 in the amount of $8,073,607 that claimed that amount as having been paid to its employees. The indictment in Lieteau’s case alleged that in truth, Red Pill had no employees. The IRS said that the form was not filed with the IRS.
Although the conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years, Lieteau was sentenced to seven months in prison with credit for time already served, and three years of supervised probation. He also must forfeit any ill-gotten gains from the conspiracy.
Mitchell’s plea
The Independent has obtained a copy of the two plea agreements bearing the signature of Mitchell. One of them concerns Sigma CUTS Medical LLC; the other, the Lotto Club. In them, Mitchell pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud, Class B felonies in the federal system and each carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. It is unlikely that Mitchell will get the maximum on each because the agreement calls for concurrent sentences on each, meaning that time served on one case will also count as time served on the other.
The parties also agreed that the government will shoot toward the lower end of prison time as calculated by the very technical federal sentencing guidelines.
Mitchell must also forfeit real property along San Tan Boulevard in Queen Creek, on A Street in Tacoma, Washington, and six properties along Hatcher Road in Phoenix. He will also forfeit cash assets totaling about $1.6 million, plus funds in one account seized from Comerica Bank, and from two accounts at US Bank. He could be fined up to $1 million and must pay restitution in the amount of $9,479,900. The other charges against Mitchell in all indictments will be dismissed.
Based on court records, Mitchell was charged with more crimes than the others in this fraud, and the amount of harm expressed in dollars is almost $10 million. That means Mitchell is likely to get more time in prison than the seven months given to Lieteau.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 31.
Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.