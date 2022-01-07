Blue Ridge High School group opening "Student Store"

Students at Blue Ridge High School are opening a business.
An in-school store, to be exact.
The “Student Store” will have its grand opening at Blue Ridge High on Monday, Jan. 10.
Members of Future Business Leaders of America got the idea to open a store as a way to earn money to travel to and attend competitions with other FBLA groups.
“FBLA put out a guide to help us get started,” said Jackson Woods, Student Store president and a freshman at Blue Ridge High School. “We’re kind of figuring it out on our own, but this is all part of Future Business Leaders. It’s just a good life skill to have, managing and running a business.”
In addition to Woods and FBLA/Student Store advisor Jeffrey Robinson, seven other students will be active in running the store, which will be open before school, during the lunch hour, after school and between classes.
The store will be stocked with school supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils and highlighters, as well as snacks that will be available for hungry students. In addition, the store will sell Blue Ridge apparel — hats, T-shirts and jackets — that will enable students to show school spirit both in school and at Blue Ridge events.
“The Student Store here at BRHS will hopefully become a yearly thing,” said Woods, who, at 14, hopes to eventually start his own business. “The team and I have honestly had a lot of fun putting this all together and we really hope that it will be a success! It has been a long time in the making, actually since August — and from cleaning out the classroom to meeting with administration on both school and district levels, it has really been satisfying to see this all coming together.”
The store will operate from a classroom that had previously been used for an elective that is no longer offered at the school.
Students spent about five hours cleaning out the classroom and turning it into a store. According to Woods, students had to move things out and clean up to create a store space. The classroom also has an adjacent office that will be used for accounting purposes.
“Even though the store is originally meant for FBLA,” said advisor Jeffrey Robinson, “we hope to expand the store to be able to provide funds for all career and technical education clubs — chess, robotics, etc.”
Individuals who also helped the Student Store become a reality were Barb Simington, district liaison, and Loren Webb, Blue Ridge High School principal. The Blue Ridge High School Maintenance Department also gets a shout-out.
Woods said that the vast majority of students involved in the project hope to start a business one day, or be the head of a business.
He himself has such ambitions.
“My dream is to become a mechanical engineer,” he said. “I want to go to work at a firm, and then eventually start my own firm.”
(1) comment
What happened to shop and home ec
