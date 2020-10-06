PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Blue Ridge kindergarten classes began in-person learning Monday, Oct. 5. This decision is consistent with the steps outlined in the September school board meeting.
The elementary will have students return one grade level at a time, each week, beginning with kindergarten students, said Wright.
“According to the Navajo County Department of Health Services, our community is considered safe for the beginning of a return to in-person learning,” stated a September 30 letter from Blue Ridge Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright. “However, schools are encouraged to adhere to physical distancing, strict personal hygiene practices, daily temperature checks, and mask-wearing age six and older.”
Students participating in-person will attend four days a week, with Friday used for online learning. The staged return to in-person learning applies to kindergarten through sixth grades only. High school and junior high students will continue with hybrid learning for the entire first semester.
“We want to move forward cautiously and in planned phases,” said Wright. “With fewer kids coming on campus at one time, we can more easily get them settled. The staff and student can become accustomed to social distancing and safety protocols. We will see what’s working and what’s not. Most importantly, we can adjust as conditions change.”
If everything goes well with the kindergarten classes, first-grade students will be the next grade introduced on Monday, Oct. 12. On Oct. 19, the second graders will begin and so forth until K-6 grade levels have resumed on-campus learning. The same format will be followed with all COVID-19 precautions until all elementary grades have returned to in-person learning.
“Our goal is to bring back all elementary kids for face-to-face instruction from October through the middle of November,” said Wright. “Many elements, including staffing considerations, play essential roles in making this possible.”
For more information and updates, visit the district website at www.brusd.org. Click “District News” and select COVID Update — Parent/Student Expectations, District Procedures/Protocols.
When are you going to write about the show low Kindergarten teacher that tested positive, all of her class is on quarantine the next two weeks....what are we really doing to keep our children safe!
