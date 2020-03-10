LAKESIDE — The Blue Ridge Junior High School/University of Arizona Extension 4-H Fab Lab Physics and Engineering Club was chosen as one of 20 National Finalists out of a pool of 100 competitors in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.
They were also awarded $50,000 in technology and supplies from the Samsung for Tomorrow contest for their national achievement.
Trever Miller, age 14; TJ Hess, age 11; Kaitlyn Drevnick, age 12; and Sarah Milofsky, age 12, make up the Blue Ridge team who use science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills are used to solve real-world problems.
The road to success began last November, when both Blue Ridge Junior High School and Snowflake Junior High School teams were chosen out of a pool of 300 Arizona finalists.
Both schools have already made it to the finals and Blue Ridge Junior High and one Blue Ridge Elementary student are now headed to the Big Apple.
The industrious foursome has not only shown their dedications to solving a real-world problem, they have earned Blue Ridge schools “$50,000 in technology and supplies, and students will travel to New York City where they will present their project to a panel of judges in the quest to be named one of five National Winners for a chance to win $100,000,” according to a press release issued last week.
“Their project has earned them a place as one of 20 National Finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest – a $3 million competition that encourages students to solve challenges in their local community using STEM,” states the press release issued last week.
"Our students worked hard on their project and are excited about being selected in the to 20 nationally," says Blue Ridge Algebra and Geometry teacher and Fab Lab manager. "It just goes to show that our students can compete with any student anywhere. All they need are the tools and support from the school and community. Thankfully, here at Blue Ridge, they have both."
Helping wildlife
with technology
The students have been expanding on former Blue Ridge High School student Ryan Flaherty’s circuit board design that operates a remote sensor. The sensor measures water levels in wildlife water catchments as the southwestern U.S. continues to face ongoing drought.
The project was Flaherty’s brainchild, and he has turned the reins over to the Fab Lab team to develop. He has also been a loyal peer supporter, role model and consultant for them.
AZGFD Biologist Dan Groebner and University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Development Steve Gouker have also been critical partners in the student project, along with the help of BR/UA 4-H Fab Lab teacher, Kevin Woolridge.
Ace Hardware, Cellular One and White Mountain Communications have also helped supply equipment, parts, tools and components.
The young team has been expanding on a concept to help mitigate the cost of hauling water to wildlife catchments set up in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The ability to monitor the water catchment levels remotely could save time, money and other valuable resources for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Rocky Mountain Elk Society, Arizona Elk Society and many other volunteer organizations who drive thousands of miles per year, hauling millions of gallons of water to the man-made catchments in the White Mountains.
It is the concept and application of the remote water level sensor that earned the young team their first win in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.
Spotlight on the Fab Lab
This accomplishment also signifies the possibilities of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) that can be explored through the one-of-a-kind Fab Lab. The high-tech facility opened a little over two years ago on the Blue Ridge campus through the partnership with the University of Arizona Extension 4-H program.
Woolridge, who teaches algebra and geometry, has been ground zero for the Fab Lab and continues to help students of all ages in White Mountain school districts with STEM projects.
"This isn't just a win for our club or school it's a win for our community," says Woolridge. "It goes to show that despite the fact we were competing against some of the best known STEM schools in the state not only are we competitive but can win."
Cast a vote online at https://www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow/ or scan the attached QR code.
