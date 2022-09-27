BOA denies CUP appeal

The Pinetop-Lakeside Board of Adjustments met on Sept. 15 to hear an appeal on the July 28 approval for a conditional use permit for a guest ranch in a 6-1 vote, the appeal was denied and the CUP approved with condition.
Appellants Norris Dodd, Robert Engler, Rob Ingles and Everett Peterson filed the appeal on Aug. 4 following Planning and Zoning’s July 28 approval of CUP 132. Their appeal requested a review of the conditions on the CUP.
This was the second time the appellants filed an appeal regarding CUP 132. The first appeal was filed following the initial CUP request that was approved on June 23 by the commissioners.
That appeal, which cited a possible conflict of interest by one of the commissions as one of the reasons for the appeal, resulted in the June 23 approval being rescinded and sent back to Planning and Zoning for a redo.
Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd revisited the previous actions regarding CUP-132 stating that it went to Planning and Zoning several times and passed 4-1 the first time and unanimously the second time.
“At the last P&Z meeting there was a rescission of the initial approval and an upholding of the second approval, and acknowledgment of a possible conflict of interest,” said Loyd.
Loyd added that a CUP requires only 10 acres and owner Brett Cote’s property is 142.69 acres. He said the CUP falls in line with the general plan by virtue of the fact that it captures open spaces, allows for the enjoyment of outdoor activities, is in line with zoning and with the similar type of activities that Camp Grace and Camp Tatiyee are already engaged in.
He also said a guest ranch is one of the least impactful things that could be brought forth on that property.
“Certainly we are considering the rights of the community, but I mentioned this before at the P&Z meeting — this is really about the right to enjoy your property and your property rights. On the surface it is not that, but it really is. So where does the right to enjoy your property end? Does it end at your property line or at your neighbor’s 4 miles away. That is the real question,” said Loyd.
Member Paul Watson pointed out that it is a common practice for an undeveloped piece of property to be given a CUP to acknowledge that property could be developed. A master site plan would come later with individual phases that would have site plan review and approval at each phase.
Watson said he believes the conceptual site plan for the property is conducive with the adjoining properties and suggested a requirement could be added that those site plan reviews be submitted to P&Z for review as opposed to an administrative review. He also stated he believes it is unfair to ask a developer to be required to have to outlay expenses without some assurance.
Loyd concurred with Watson and said if the board should add the condition that the CUP would go back to the commission for review, he would not approve it administratively so the public would have a chance for input at those meetings.
Ingels told the board that his concern is in the planning.
“Some of the concerns that should be the responsibility of our town have not been addressed at this point and a more thorough conceptual site plan to grant a conditional use or have conditions that would be more than just saying it’s going to come back and the public is going to have a chance. That’s just an agenda item. But a public hearing for conditional use and the postings and all that help, the public at least would have an opportunity to be engaged or not to find the item on an agenda or somebody knocking on their door and calling them and saying “did you know this was going on?”
Dodd affirmed that they support the guest ranch concept for the 143 acres but have concerns for conformance to the town plan.
Dodd addressed the recommended staff options beginning with option one. He said the town should be aware that it does not have the authority to deny standing or appellants’ appeal and he referenced P&Z’s tabling of the defining of its aggrieved persons code at the Aug. 25 meeting.
Option two states the board affirms that the P&Z thoroughly revealed all conditions and that no conditions were necessary. Dodd said that is disputed in the legal opinion the appellants received from land use/zoning attorney Robert Pizarno, who reviewed their appeal.
Dodd also expressed concern over the commercial listing of the entire property and that the CUP would transfer with the sale.
Highlighting some of the legal opinions regarding the appeal, time was called and Dodd was allowed to quickly add additional highlights from the legal opinion.
In his words, Dodd said that the site plan was inadequate from the onset and did not meet the criteria for a site plan that are enumerated in the criteria for a CUP, including a map drawn to scale that could be read.
“This is a sophisticated developer,” said Dodd. “He should know that a conceptual site plan is not all that expensive and anywhere else in the state would be required of a developer or property owner seeking a CUP. And basically he (the attorney) says you guys are stewards of the town code and you need to honor and apply this consistently.”
Before going into further board discussion, BOA Chair Stephanie Irwin said, “I just want to go back to what Paul said and remind everyone that we cannot expect any developer to go through all the engineering cost, the drainage studies, the traffic studies — you know all of those things, without some kind of assurance that he can produce his project. That’s not right for us to expect somebody to do all of that before they have an assurance.”
Member Jim Snitzer said the issue is under BOA consideration because of the appeal and said an appeal has two parts, injury and remedy, and according to his research neither has been met.
“I consider that no injury has been demonstrated and it has not been demonstrated that the relief sought would fix the injury so I think we could not approve the appeal on those grounds, but I think they raised a extremely valid point for our community that we need to have some protection for the community interest of this development.
“I think there is an adequate mechanism to protect the community interest built in with one suggestion: that we would not approve anything that has been offered as the alternatives but we would approve a CUP with one condition, and the condition would be that before anything is built, before any further developments occur on this land, that a complete site plan will be presented for review and approval by the P&Z Commission in a regularly scheduled public meeting.”
Member Taber Heisler agreed with Snitzer but also voiced his concern for Cote’s property rights and keeping Cote from moving forward with his project.
Member Sterling Beus said he had attended all of the P&Z meetings — one online — and he was surprised the conditions were not added when the board approved the CUP. He asked that the words any and all be added to any motion made and said he believed the people who attended the meetings and approved of the guest ranch concept, and Cote, would be happy with that action.
Cote later confirmed that he was happy with the condition.
Member Jerry Smith asked if the board needed to deny the appeal in the motion.
Watson commented about the appeal being the only item on the agenda and asking if the board’s action is limited to the approval or denial of the appeal versus putting additional requirements on this CUP.
“I believe that we can deny the appeal but add the conditions,” said Irwin, checking with Loyd for direction.
“I believe it is within the discretion of the board to do both actions — to deny and uphold the condition; deny the appeal because the crux of the appeal is, we want to, we want this condition, one sole condition, the condition that the CUP is only valid for that specific 15-20 acres; that was the request for the appeal, so basically the answer is that we are upholding CUP 132 and we are adding the condition that any and all site plans be reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission,” said Loyd.
Snitzer made the motion but amended it at Beus’ request to include the words any and all for clarification.
The final wording of the motion was, “I move to deny the appeal and to approve the conditional use permit CUP 132 and to allow a guest ranch to be constructed on APN 212-01-036N with the condition that any and all site plans be reviewed and approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission at a regular public meeting.”
The one nay vote was cast by Lynn Krigbaum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.