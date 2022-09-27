BOA denies CUP appeal

PTLS Community Development Director Jeremiah Loyd

 File photo

The Pinetop-Lakeside Board of Adjustments met on Sept. 15 to hear an appeal on the July 28 approval for a conditional use permit for a guest ranch in a 6-1 vote, the appeal was denied and the CUP approved with condition.

Appellants Norris Dodd, Robert Engler, Rob Ingles and Everett Peterson filed the appeal on Aug. 4 following Planning and Zoning’s July 28 approval of CUP 132. Their appeal requested a review of the conditions on the CUP.

